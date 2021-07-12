Cancel
Flagler County, FL

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Putnam, Inland Flagler by NWS

weather.gov
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 09:41:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 13:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck! Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. You can also share your report with NWS Jacksonville on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Eastern Putnam; Inland Flagler SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHERN FLAGLER AND SOUTHEASTERN PUTNAM COUNTIES UNTIL 130 PM EDT * At 1242 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm near Barberville, moving northwest at 20 mph. * Winds in excess of 45 mph possible with this storm. * Locations impacted include Bunnell, Crescent City, Andalusia, Fruitland, Espanola and Georgetown.

alerts.weather.gov

