Lumpkin County, GA

Suspect accused of shooting at officers captured after manhunt in north Georgia

WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 19 days ago
The Lumpkin County Sheriff’s Office says a man accused of shooting at officers has been arrested.

Investigators say Gerardo “Jerry” Jonathan Flowers was being chased along Mt. Olive Church Road and started shooting at the officers, then got out of his car and ran into the woods.

Deputies told WSB that Flowers was caught around 12 p.m. Monday after searching for him for several hours. They told Regan that Flowers was considered to be “extremely dangerous.”

Detectives said Flowers was wanted in several other counties.

