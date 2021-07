MIAMI (CBSMiami) – As protests and rallies are held in support of the people of Cuba seeking freedom, singer Gloria Estefan said world leaders need to put pressure on the communist regime. “They cannot go backwards, they’re not going to, this is not going to go away,” said Estefan. The Cuban-born singer is calling on the United Nations and specifically the United States to condemn the oppressive communist government of Cuba. “The young people of Cuba have had it now. They don’t have any romantic ties to the revolution, or anything that may have happened 62 years ago. They’re hungry, they feel hopeless,...