After winning a crazy game on Friday (and earning their tenth road win!), the road Rockies (43-56) unfortunately went on to lose back-to-back heartbreaking games to the Dodgers. They will stay in LA, but they will be facing the other team in town — the 49-49 Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim. Prior to tonight’s matchup, the Angels are coming off of a three-of-four series win against the Twins after getting two-game swept by the A’s. Tonight’s matchup will feature an exquisite pitching matchup, one that should’ve been the starting matchup in the All-Star Game two weeks ago.