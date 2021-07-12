Cancel
How to watch 2021 Gold Cup soccer today: Jamaica vs. Suriname, Costa Rica vs. Guadeloupe live stream, start time, TV channel (Monday, July 12)

The 2021 Gold Cup continues Monday with another set of matches as Jamaica takes on Suriname in the early evening match and Costa Rica facing Guadeloupe in the late match. The matches open up the group stage for each team, but does include a Guadeloupe squad that made its way through the preliminaries thanks to a tie against Guatamela and a win over the Bahamas. Jamaica comes in as one of the more heavily favored teams in the tournament and is scene as a threat to the primary contenders like Mexico and the United States.

