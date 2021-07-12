How to watch 2021 Gold Cup soccer today: Jamaica vs. Suriname, Costa Rica vs. Guadeloupe live stream, start time, TV channel (Monday, July 12)

It's a battle to win the group -- and to decide which team plays the USA -- when Jamaica and Costa Rica face off Tuesday night in a 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup match at Exploria Stadium in Orlando. The group runner-up faces the United States in the quarterfinals, while the winner takes on Canada. Both teams have won their first two games and have a plus-3 goal differential. A draw would give the edge to Costa Rica on total goals scored in the group stage. Both teams come in off 2-1 victories Friday night, with Jamaica scoring in both halves after yielding an early own goal to beat Guadeloupe. Costa Rica scored twice in a minute midway through the second half to surge past Suriname.