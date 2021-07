Three items that were on the agenda at this week’s Kenton City Council meeting were all passed. A resolution authorizing the Mayor and Safety Service Director to purchase and finance a Gapvax Combination jet/vacuum machine, an ordinance relating to safety, sanitation and health in the city of Kenton and an ordinance authorizing the city of Kenton to enter into a highway improvement project with the Ohio Department of Transportation were all on third reading and were passed at Monday night’s meeting.