Stafford Speedway hosted another round of Stafford Weekly Racing on Friday, July 30th with Open Modified cars in the house for the Bud Light Open 80. Todd Owen scored his first SK Modified® win of the 2021 season, Zack Robinson took down his first career Late Model feature win, Nick Anglace notched his second SK Light win of 2021, Devon Jencik became a first time winner at Stafford in the Limited Late Model feature, and Travis Hydar took down his second Street Stock win of the 2021 season.