There has been a major shift in the U.S. workforce since the onset of the pandemic: the rise of freelancing and remote work. More than two million adults in the U.S joined the freelance workforce since 2019, and that number is projected to hit 86.5 million by 2027. The income of freelancers increased by 22% from 2019 to a stunning $1.2 trillion, fueled in part by an influx of younger, highly skilled professionals seeking flexible alternatives to traditional employment.