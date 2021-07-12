Cancel
Louisiana Reminds Insurers of Obligations in Commercial Policy Renewals

Insurance Journal
 19 days ago

Louisiana insurance regulators have issued a new advisory letter reminding authorized property/casualty insurers writing in the state about the information they must provide in writing when they issue a renewal notice to commercial policyholders. Advisory Letter 2021-03, issued by the Louisiana Department of Insurance states that insurers must issue a...

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Donelon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insurance Policies#Insurance Policy#State Insurance#Delta#Zeta
