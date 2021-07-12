Cancel
Kelly Evans: The Future of Bank Earnings

By Kelly Evans, CNBC
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBank earnings kick off this week with reports from J.P. Morgan and Goldman on Tuesday, and...oh wait I just fell asleep. Listen, it's not that each of these companies doesn't have a fascinating story to tell. For instance, I really hope Wells Fargo, on Wednesday, can better explain its decision last week to suddenly shut down personal lines of credit. But after chatting with my brilliant friend--a computer science Ph.D. who works in the crypto world--last week, I'm wondering how the big banks will be able to compete with the two-pronged challenge of low rates and the rise of "decentralized finance, or "deFi."

