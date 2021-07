Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger whipped the covers off the company's new process and packaging roadmap that now stretches out to 2025, outlining an annual cadence of the company's future process nodes spanning from standard nanometer-scale tech down to incredibly small angstrom-class transistors. Intel also teased the first details of its angstrom-class (the next measurement below nanometer) technology, like RibbonFET, its first new transistor design since FinFET arrived a decade ago, and PowerVia, a new backside power delivery technique that sandwiches the transistors between layers of wiring. Intel will also change its process node naming scheme again, this time to match the naming used by external foundries like TSMC. That re-branding begins with Intel's 10nm Enhanced SuperFin, which will now be renamed to 'Intel 7.'