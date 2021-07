Two weeks ago, Aoki Lee Simmons stood in line backstage at the Pyer Moss haute couture presentation, waiting to walk the runway. It was her very first fashion show walking solo, rather than flanked by her mother, Kimora Lee Simmons, and older sister Ming Lee Simmons—which she has done at Kimora Lee’s label, Baby Phat. Aoki Lee has spent most of her 18 years involved with the pioneering women’s streetwear brand, from appearing at presentations at four years old to being featured in Baby Phat’s advertisements. Now, she is establishing a career of her own as a model, making her debut at Pyer Moss and with a slate of campaigns for beauty and fashion brands upcoming. In her Beauty Notes interview, Aoki Lee—who is finishing up her junior year at Harvard University and splits her time between Los Angeles, Boston, and New York—discusses the beauty products that keep her skin glowing and camera-ready, and her journey towards self-acceptance.