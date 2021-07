On July 25, an officer stopped a driver for an equipment violation. The officer smelled marijuana from inside the vehicle and the driver admitted to having a small amount of marijuana as well as a loaded handgun in the glove box. A probable cause search of the vehicle revealed a small bag of marijuana and several open containers of alcohol as well as a loaded handgun. The 40-year-old Virginia Beach, Virginia, man was arrested on a charge of improper handling of a firearm. He was also cited expired plates and operating a vehicle without a valid license.