The ACC’s COVID altered schedule meant that Georgia Tech did not face UVA on the football field for the first time since 1981. The series has been back and forth recently, with each team winning two of the last four matchups. Virginia enters Bronco Mendenhall’s fifth season as head coach, and the former BYU coach has certainly stabilized a program that had been in decline under Mike London. The ‘Hoos did take a step back in 2020 after Bryce Perkins captained the team to a combined 17 wins in 2018-2019. With a roster that ranks only 93rd in Bill Connelly’s returning production metric, are they looking at more of the same in 2021?