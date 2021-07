Pruitt and Bryan De La Cruz were traded from the Astros to the Marlins on Wednesday in exchange for Yimi Garcia, Craig Mish of SportsGrid.com reports. Pruitt was designated for assignment by the Astros earlier in the day, but he was instead shipped to Miami rather than being exposed to the waiver wire. The right-hander appeared in only two games for Houston this season and allowed two runs on three hits with a strikeout and zero walks over 2.2 innings.