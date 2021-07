The ongoing battle between Britney Spears, her father Jamie Spears, and his control over her conservatorship has been an even bigger topic of public conversation for several months now. With the younger Spears finally speaking publicly about what being under the order has been like for her these 13 years, and how she believes she's been mistreated by her father and other family members during that time, the singer is finally seeing some positive movement with her efforts to get her dad removed as conservator of her estate. Now, Britney Spears is seeing some new allies in her conservatorship fight against Jamie Spears.