Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Shows

‘Family Feud’: Original Host Richard Dawson Eventually Married a Contestant from the Show

By John Jamison
Posted by 
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 19 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16rK1v_0auUrWbG00

“Family Feud” is one of the most iconic game shows of all time. Starting in 1976, the long-running show is in the conversation with the likes of “Jeopardy!” and “Wheel of Fortune.” And like these other iconic game shows, “Family Feud” has a history of different hosts. The first host, however, did more than just run the game. He landed himself a wife.

From 1976 to 1985, Richard Dawson served as the inaugural host of the game show that millions still enjoy under the leadership of Steve Harvey to this day. But “Family Feud” gave Dawson more than publicity and a paycheck. In fact, the show gave him his second wife.

That’s right. In 1981, during a regular episode of “Family Feud,” Richard Dawson encountered a family that would eventually become his. His romance with the contestant was a slow burn, however. It took nearly a decade after this first encounter for the two to get married.

Still, the fact that a game show host met his future wife as a contestant on his show is unprecedented. The video below features the entire “Family Feud” episode in which Gretchen Johnson and her family competed. Given the nature of game show hosts like Richard Dawson, it’s hard to tell if he and Gretchen have any specific chemistry at this time. After all, it was his job to be charming and entertaining.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sNrTUaIuVUE

Video can’t be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Richard Dawson Meets His Future Wife on Family Feud (1981) (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sNrTUaIuVUE)

In any case, Dawson was interested in Gretchen from the time he first laid eyes on her.

And when the show finished taping, he caught up with her as the family was leaving. The “Family Feud” host shot his shot, asking her if he could call her some time or vice versa.

The ‘Family Feud’ Host Thought She Gave Him a Fake Number

Gretchen explained to him that she lived in San Diego. But he persisted, and she finally agreed to give her number. Richard Dawson tried his best to play it cool. He waited a while before calling. But when he finally did, he wasn’t getting any response. His heart sank, and he came to a conclusion that fills guys everywhere with dread.

The “Family Feud” host assumed that Gretchen gave him a fake number. Then, finally, Gretchen picked up. Dawson told her that he’d been worried. But she assured him that everything was fine. She was preoccupied because she had just gotten her wisdom teeth taken out.

Dawson breathed a sigh of relief and asked her if she might be interested in having him cook her dinner the next time she traveled up to LA to see her family. She was, and Dawson spared no expense, cooking an intricate beef wellington with a side of asparagus.

The “Family Feud” host was proud of the meal he prepared until he noticed that Gretchen wasn’t eating her asparagus, but insisted that it was great. He didn’t find out until weeks later that she hated foods starting with the letter “A.” From there, the two hit it off and remained married until he died in 2012.

Comments / 15

Outsider.com

Outsider.com

142K+
Followers
16K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Harvey
Person
Richard Dawson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Family Feud
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Jeopardy!
News Break
TV Shows
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

’Jeopardy!’: Guest Host LeVar Burton Jokingly Joins Top 10 Contestant Matt Amodio’s Unofficial ‘Fan Club’

Matt Amodio continues to make “Jeopardy!” history, joining the ranks of the Top 10 highest-earning contestants ever. And LeVar Burton might just be his biggest fan. The seven-day champ won an incredible total of $74,000 on last night’s episode, all being matched for Burton’s charity, Reading Is Fundamental. Amodio dominated the last seven games, wagering big on Daily Doubles and “Final Jeopardy!” questions. He also selects high-value clues over low-value ones.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

Bob Odenkirk Breaks Silence After Collapsing on ‘Better Call Saul,’ Reveals Medical Issue

Bob Odenkirk is speaking out directly to “everyone who expressed concern and care” for him amidst his on-set collapse, with a diagnostic reveal. “Hi. It’s Bob. Thank you,” the beloved actor begins on his official Twitter Friday. “To my family and friends who have surrounded me this week. And for the outpouring of love from everyone who expressed concern and care for me. It’s overwhelming. But I feel the love and it means so much,” the Better Call Saul star writes.
TV ShowsPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’: LeVar Burton’s Daughter Pokes Fun of His Guest Hosting Debut in Hilarious Video

After a bumpy start, Levar Burton is settling into his “Jeopardy!” guest-hosting experience quite nicely with two episodes under his belt. Before receiving an opportunity to host the show, Burton campaigned hard for a shot. His fans also clamored for the former “Reading Rainbow” host a chance at the gig. Burton backers started an online petition on behalf of his candidacy, collecting several thousand signatures. The effort was too much for “Jeopardy!” to ignore and included Burton in the second round of guests that includes the likes of Robin Roberts and Joe Buck. Burton began his “Jeopardy!” tenure on Monday and his stint will conclude this Friday. The second wave of guest hosts is getting one week on the job whereas the first group got two weeks.
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Happy Days’ Actor Don Most Went In-Depth on Why He Left Show in 2017: ‘It Lost Something’

No show remains at its peak forever. Whether the writers run out of ideas, or, in the case of Happy Days, stars leave the show, every good thing comes to an end. For Ralph Malph actor Don Most, he started to see that quicker than others. Alongside acting and directing legend Ron Howard, Most bowed out of Happy Days before the beginning of the eighth season. Seven seasons isn’t any small amount of time, but the classic show would go on for 11 total seasons.
TV ShowsPosted by
The Bobby Bones Show

Jimmie Allen Shares Sneak Peek Of 'Family Feud' Match With Nev Schulman

And the survey says ... Jimmie Allen is making his debut on Celebrity Family Feud. On Thursday (July 22), the "Make Me Want To" singer took to Instagram to share a preview of the upcoming episode, which airs Sunday night (July 25). Allen is one of several country music stars, comedians and movie stars set to appear on the show. In the short clip, he even gets a shout out from host Steve Harvey.
NFLPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Contestant Reveals One of Her Life’s ‘Best Moments’ Was Funny Exchange With Guest Host LeVar Burton

The “Jeopardy!” guest-hosting tenure is up and running for television personality LeVar Burton is off to a good start. Burton began his one-week stint as the guest host of “Jeopardy!” just yesterday (Monday). Fans of the show have long been clamoring for the former “Reading Rainbow” star to get this opportunity. He was initially selected to serve as a guest host but openly campaigned for the chance. That campaign included a petition that was signed by thousands upon thousands of individuals who want to see Burton behind the podium. They got their wish and now Burton is overseeing the competitive battle of wits and brains.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

What Vanessa Huxtable From The Cosby Show Looks Like Today

"The Cosby Show" – following the life of Bill Cosby's Dr. Cliff Huxtable and his family – is one of the most successful sitcoms of all time. Tempestt Bledsoe was the actor who played Vanessa Huxtable, the fourth child of the Huxtable clan, and although she started modeling at a very young age, the wildly popular sitcom was her "first acting audition," as she told The Grio in 2012. Bledsoe looks back fondly on her time as a Huxtable daughter. "We were brought up on a set that is just incomparable as far as what kind of set you would want kids to be on," she told The Grio. "It was the best set in the world." The actor credits Cosby with guiding her during her youth to avoid the pitfalls of being a child star. "Between him and my mom [Willa, a retired teacher], there were no better examples," she told People in 2011. "The focus was always on having a healthy childhood."
TV SeriesPopculture

'NCIS: Hawai'i' Premiere Date Revealed at CBS

NCIS: Hawai'i will debut on CBS later this year, and we now have an official premiere date for the new show. According to TV Line, NCIS: Hawai'i will debut on Sept. 20, at 10 p.m. ET. The new series will close out CBS' Monday night lineup, which features fan-favorite sitcoms The Neighborhood and Bob Hearts Abishola at 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., then the original NCIS at 9 p.m., which provides a lead-in for the new series.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order’ Star Sam Waterston’s Daughter Said He Never Helped Her Get a Role on the Show: ‘I Couldn’t Even Get a Callback’

You would think that having a “Law & Order” legend like Sam Waterston in your corner would help you land a role on the show. But that’s not necessarily the case. This was proven during an interview with Waterston’s daughter, Katherine. Katherine Waterston joined Jimmy Fallon on “The Tonight Show” in 2017 to talk about her new movie. While there, Waterston revealed that she did not get her start on “Law & Order”. In fact, she had tried several times before giving up and moving on to other auditions.
CelebritiesWBAL Radio

Jamie Lee Curtis reveals, "pride as our son became our daughter Ruby"

In an interview with AARP magazine, Jamie Lee Curtis revealed that her 25-year-old child with acclaimed director Christopher Guest is transgender. With their daughter's permission, Curtis made the revelation to the magazine. "We have watched in wonder and pride as our son became our daughter Ruby," the Halloween series star,...

Comments / 15

Community Policy