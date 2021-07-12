‘NCIS’ Alum Pauley Perrette Once Teamed Up With Betty White for a Hero Dog Awards Ceremony

“NCIS” star Pauley Perrette and TV legend Betty White have more in common than just an occupation. They’re also huge animal charity supporters.

In an interview with David Letterman back in 2013, Perrette opened up about an organization and event she holds dear: The American Humane Hero Dog Awards. This annual celebration honors different types of heroic pups across six different categories: Guide/hearing, law enforcement and detection, military, search and rescue, service, shelter, and therapy dogs.

The “NCIS” actor attended several events surrounding the awards 10 years ago when it was first founded. Much to her surprise, a fellow television star also regularly made appearances at Hero Dog Awards events.

“It’s always me and Betty White. We’re, like, together all the time,” Perrette told Letterman with a laugh.

Letterman said, “Betty White has long been known for her love of animals.” An iconic quote from White is even listed at the top of the Hero Dog Awards “About” page. It reads, “You can always tell about somebody by the way they put their hands on an animal.“

“She’s fantastic, but I think that she’s a clone,” the “NCIS” star joked. “Because she’s got two TV shows, she’s at every charity event I am. I think there are like six of her and we just don’t know it.”

‘NCIS’ Star Pauley Perrette Was A Celebrity Presenter Alongside Betty White

For the Second Annual Hero Dog Awards in 2012, Perrette and White teamed up to present the awards. They were joined by fellow celebrity presenters Denise Richards, Joey Lawrence, Naomi Judd, Whoopi Goldberg, and host Kristin Chenoweth for the hour and a half broadcast.

White even took an adorable photo with Shetland Sheepdog Holly, who won the service dog category in 2012. But Holly’s owner, Shanna Wilkinson, told Desert News that White wasn’t the celebrity she was most excited to see.

“The whole experience was memorable, something I’ll want to remember forever — but I think my favorite part was meeting Pauley Perrette,” Wilkinson said. “She’s one of my favorite actresses.”

Perrette Refuses To Come Back To The Hit Crime Show

Though Perrette was a fan favorite on “NCIS” for 15 years, she cut ties with the character Abby Sciuto for good in 2018. When fans clamored for her to come back, Perrette took to Twitter to make her thoughts perfectly clear.

“NO I AM NOT COMING BACK! EVER! (Please stop asking?) I am terrified of Harmon and him attacking me. And I have nightmares about it. I have a new show that is SAFE AND HAPPY! You’ll love it! #HappyPlace Love y’all!” the “NCIS” alum wrote in the summer of 2019.

Despite her fraught relationship with “NCIS” lead Mark Harmon, Perrette has kept up a good relationship with other show members, like Michael Weatherly. On July 9, she once again took to social media to wish the actor a happy birthday.

“All my love and everything I’ve got to my beloved brother @M_Weatherly on his birthday today. Forever Family. Forever my beloved brother. #HappyBirthdayMichaelWeatherly LOVE YOU!” wrote Perrette.