New restaurant coming to Summer Street

Boston Restaurant Talk is reporting that COJE Management will be opening a new restaurant in the Omni Boston Hotel at the Seaport this fall. COJE -currently runs Lolita, Ruka, Yvonne’s, Mariel, and Underground.

Marc from Boston Restaurant, did a little digging on the Omni website and found a listing for a spot called Kestra – an upscale Mediterranean-American restaurant. Maybe that’s the COJE spot or maybe it will be a completely different bar/restaurant located in the hotel. Either way – it’s very promising!

The Omni is also running a job fair on Monday and Tuesday. You can get the details here!