Boston, MA

New restaurant coming to Summer Street

By Maureen Dahill
Caught in Southie
 19 days ago
Boston Restaurant Talk is reporting that COJE Management will be opening a new restaurant in the Omni Boston Hotel at the Seaport this fall. COJE -currently runs Lolita, Ruka, Yvonne’s, Mariel, and Underground.

Marc from Boston Restaurant, did a little digging on the Omni website and found a listing for a spot called Kestra – an upscale Mediterranean-American restaurant. Maybe that’s the COJE spot or maybe it will be a completely different bar/restaurant located in the hotel. Either way – it’s very promising!

The Omni is also running a job fair on Monday and Tuesday. You can get the details here!

Boston, MA
Posted by
Caught in Southie

Seaport Feature: Madras Dosa Co.

The talented team behind the successful South Indian national restaurant chain, Godavari, and its popular sister restaurant, Khiladi NYC, are behind this exciting new fast casual Indian concept. Featuring an impressive selection of South Indian dishes, Madras Dosa Co. is the newest addition to Seaport’s fast casual lineup. Curated by...
Posted by
Caught in Southie

Publico Beach Club is back!

Publico will transform its interior courtyard and garden space into Publico Beach Club, a lively, beach inspired pop-up concept tucked away in the middle of the neighborhood. Featuring retractable roof, frozen drinks, cabana-style seating, nautical decor, Publico Beach Club will officially open this weekend and is proudly sponsored by Malibu Rum.
Posted by
Caught in Southie

5 Things You Should Know This Week – July 26th

It’s been a long time coming. The City of Boston Transportation Department have officially changed E+ F streets to one way streets. Follow traffic signs. Get the details here. Have ideas for the South Boston Street Festival?. The South Boston Chamber of Commerce is meeting on Wednesday, July 28th at...
Posted by
Caught in Southie

Weekend Picks – July 23rd

This Sunday from 10am-4pm, Coppersmith will be hosting a throwback brunch featuring a “Battle of the Decades: 80s vs 90s.” Party people are encouraged to get decked out in their favorite 80s/90s gear (there’s a prize for the best-dressed!) so break out those scrunchies, legwarmers and hairspray and dance your heart out while a DJ spins hits from arguably the two best decades. To sip, there are Ninja Turtle Shots and Adult Juice Boxes. To eat, there is Pac-Man Pancakes, Dunkaroo Dip, pizza bagels and mini corndogs.
Posted by
Caught in Southie

Raise your glass! It’s National Tequila Day!

National Tequila Day is Saturday, July 24th! Let’s celebrate in Southie!. Loco is the unofficial tequila headquarters in Southie! Stop by and order up one of their signature margaritas like the classic El Jefe, the spicy Little Devil or the sweet and delicious Coconut Margarita!. Local 149. Enjoy a Southside...
Posted by
Caught in Southie

Bastille Kitchen has officially closed its doors.

Back in 2014, Bastille Kitchen opened its doors at 49 Melcher Street to rave reviews. The $4 million renovated textile factory featured a 300 seat restaurant with a menu that included traditional French items and a very cool downstair lounge. Well, it was discovered today that Bastille Kitchen has officially closed its doors for good.
Posted by
Caught in Southie

National Hot Dog Day! Let’s Celebrate

It’s the unofficial food of summer so celebrate it! Whether you like it with mustard or ketchup, today is your perfect excuse to eat one! It’s National Hotdog Day and we are sharing our picks for the best hot dogs in the neighborhood!. Sully’s at Castle Island. Legendary for over...
Posted by
Caught in Southie

Parakeet in Andrew Square

This adorable parakeet has been spotted hanging around daily near a building behind Andrew Square T station. Evidently his best friend is a bunny who also lives in the area – sounds like the beginnings of a children’s book!. This is not the first time a parakeet has been seen...
Posted by
Caught in Southie

Save the Harbor/Save the Bay Water Quality Report

In addition to making national news, M Street Beach has some of the cleanest water in all of the land. According to Save the Harbor/Save the Bay water quality report, South Boston for the seventh year in a row has the cleanest beaches in the Boston area! Pleasure Bay, followed closely by M Street Beach, has received high marks in having water that is safe to swim in and for passing 100% of their bacteria tests last summer.
Posted by
Caught in Southie

Too Close for Comfort On G Street

We’re all for pulling up to the bumper when it comes to parking in the neighborhood but this is ridiculous! One South Boston resident sent this to CIS on Thursday. Both cars were stuck due to the fact there was no room on the other end either. We have a...

