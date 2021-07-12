Ross Douthat: The case for a patriotic education in America

The first thing one must learn about our woke brethren is if you don’t agree with their principles, they won’t attack yours — they’ll attack your character. [“Our nation needs to learn from history before we can move ahead,” Fauquier Times, July 14.] In my case, out of the gate I am a white supremacist with a 400-year history behind me. As such, I received my K-12 education in Pennsylvania and would have fought against slavery, which would have put me in good company with those soldiers buried no more than a bicycle ride on R-29N — hallowed ground, as some signs say along the way.