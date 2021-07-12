Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

The Truth About Elon Musk And Richard Branson's Relationship

By J.E. Reich
Posted by 
Nicki Swift
Nicki Swift
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Even though Elon Musk might be in the process of getting rid of all of his worldly possessions and living in a transportable bedroom studio, it seems the billionaire still has his eyes on at least one prize — the final frontier, outer space. Unfortunately for Musk, however, it looks like another billionaire industry disruptor has beaten him to the punch when it comes to commercial space flight: none other than Richard Branson.

www.nickiswift.com

Comments / 0

Nicki Swift

Nicki Swift

46K+
Followers
17K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.

 https://www.nickiswift.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Richard Branson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Tourism#Virgin Group#Cnn#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
SpaceX
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
Related
IndustryPosted by
Benzinga

Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos & Richard Branson: Which Market Leaders Will Make Up The Cannabis Industry Space Race?

As billionaires like Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and Richard Branson race for space, who will be the leaders in the nascent cannabis industry as it vaults to astronomical heights?. Operators in various parts of the cannabis industry offered Benzinga their takes. Providing various responses, most focused less on the people and more so the brands and companies that could be headed to the moon, of sorts.
BusinessCleanTechnica

Tesla CEO Elon Musk Reflects Openly About The Sustainability Journey

When CEO Elon Musk reflects on the last decade, he grounds himself in Tesla company goals that were designed to spur the world’s transition to clean energy. Today, he is practical yet optimistic — he sees a future in which energy production moves from reliance on fossil fuels to pragmatic sustainable energy generation. A pervasive and systematic global shift to renewables is a core vision.
mspoweruser.com

Elon Musk announce date of Tesla AI day

Elon Musk has announced the date of Tesla AI 2021. At the event, Tesla is expected to announce details on the progress towards Full Self Driving, with the company recently releasing version 9 of its full self-driving software platform. The event will be held on Thursday 19th August. Elon Musk...
Stocksu.today

Elon Musk Comments on Tesla's Bitcoin Holdings

In a recent tweet, Tesla CEO Elon Musk commented that the e-car maker has close to $1.47 billion worth of Bitcoin on its balance sheet. Tesla disclosed a $1.5 billion Bitcoin bet in its 10-K report that was issued on Feb. 8. The mammoth purchase made by the S&P 500...
Aerospace & DefenseRebel Yell

German startup wants to compete with Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk

The world has been mesmerized by the exploits of American billionaires who have made space travel almost as accessible as a long-haul flight between Dunkirk and Singapore. Richard Branson with Virgin Galactic got the ball rolling, immediately followed by Jeff Bezos and Blue Origin’s ‘New Shepard’ capsule. It is announced that Elon Musk, even if he is not ready with Space X yet, will want to negotiate a ballad in space with the Virgin Galactic capsule. All the “new” American pioneers, with whom the Porsche dynasty, the European head of the automobile industry, intends to compete.
Aerospace & DefenseBYU Newsnet

Billionaire space race expands industry, ‘democratizes’ space

A new push for space tourism is expanding as some billionaires start a new space race with their recent flights. Opportunities for students entering the space industry are increasing while the potential for a democratization of space seems near. The three billionaires turned space company owners in the spotlight are...
BusinessPosted by
MarketRealist

Elon Musk's Feud With Trevor Milton—Is It Personal?

Nikola Motor founder and former executive chairman Trevor Milton has been called a lot of names, including an Elon Musk "wannabe." Being compared to someone with a $160.4 billion net worth can't be easy, but it's nothing compared to Milton's recent indictment on multiple accounts of fraud. Article continues below...
Stocksambcrypto.com

Here’s why Elon Musk might be right about Dogecoin being ‘money’

One of the surprising factors in the cryptocurrency space in more recent times was Dogecoin. The “meme-coin” moved to the 8th position on CoinMarketCap within a matter of months. With over a 6500% increase in valuation over the past year, it was undoubtedly the most any coin has gained year-to-date during this time.
AstronomyPosted by
IndieWire

Billionaires Are Going to Space, but Hollywood Is Just Around the Corner

If you believe what you read in the papers, the only people going to space are trained astronauts and billionaires. It’s true that the suborbital spaceflights of Virgin Galactic founder Richard Branson and Amazon’s Jeff Bezos signal a new era in commercial spaceflight, regardless of how one feels about the optics of wealthy men spending money on seemingly frivolous endeavors.
Stocksbitcoin.com

Elon Musk Hints Tesla Owns About 42K Bitcoins

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has hinted how many bitcoins Tesla owns after revealing that the fair market value of its bitcoin holdings was $1.47 billion as of June 30. Tesla’s technoking, Elon Musk, has commented on how many bitcoins his electric car company owns in response to a rough calculation provided on Twitter by Tesla shareholder Dave Lee.
TrafficTechCrunch

Drivers for Elon Musk’s Loop get a script about their ‘great leader’

Using public records laws, TechCrunch obtained documents that detail daily operations at the Loop, which opened in June to transport attendees around the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC) using modified Tesla vehicles. Among the documents is a “Ride Script” that every new recruit must follow when curious passengers ask questions.
Dallas, TXPosted by
CentralTrack

LOL, 7-Eleven Is Sending A Slurpee To Space.

The Dallas-Sprung Convenience Store Chain Is Sending A Slurpee To Space, Really Putting The Billionaire Space Race Into Perspective. Billionaires like Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk and Richard Branson have been falling all over themselves to get to the final frontier lately — but just how impressive a feat is going to space, really?
CelebritiesNew Haven Register

Elon Musk Obviously Doesn't Fund Grimes's Career

Elon Musk is many things: Tesla founder, billionaire, father to a child with an unpronounceable name, occasional Saturday Night Live host, the list goes on. One thing Elon Musk is not, however, is a sugar daddy to his apologetic girlfriend and the mother of his child, Grimes, who recently felt the need to remind fans that her billionaire boyfriend does not fund her music career.

Comments / 0

Community Policy