Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Skin Care

Meejee sets sustainable goals for skincare with less plastic

By Dawn Hammon
Inhabitat.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe plastic crisis starts with petroleum-based products, is facilitated by consumer consumption and expands to pollution of the land and water. Plastic never completely goes away, and microplastics are now found in nearly every animal and plant on the planet. The beauty industry is a major contributor to this issue, thanks to excessive plastic packaging for deodorant, makeup, skincare and more, not to mention many of these products can only be used for a short period of time. Meejee, a skincare company that acknowledges the problem, aims to be part of the solution.

inhabitat.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plastic Pollution#Plastic Packaging#Recycled Plastic#Plastic Bottles#Silicone#Usb#Plasticbank
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Skin Care
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
Related
EnvironmentPhys.org

Trailblazing standard set to tackle plastic pellet pollution

Retailers concerned by the ever-growing scourge of marine plastic pollution can, at long last, take practical action to tackle an entirely preventable form of plastic pollution within their supply chains. From July 2021, a first-of-its-kind pellet handling standard will be freely available from the British Standards Institute for use by all companies that either procure plastic goods or directly handle or transport plastic pellets.
Skin CarePosted by
Womanly Live

‘Mirror Skin’ Is The Latest Korean Skincare Goal

If you include TikTok skincare trends, then you may already know that 2021 is the year of beauty buzzwords. Think back to the ‘introduction’ of terms like slugging, maskne, and more. However, as we continue searching for healthy, youthful skin, new terms are always a TikTok, Tweet, or Instagram post away.
EnvironmentWorld Economic Forum

This start-up can turn dirty nappies into sustainable plastics

About 2 billion tons of household waste is generated a year. Almost 70% of it is sent to landfill or openly dumped. Tel Aviv company UBQ can recycle household garbage into reusable plastics. This can be used in the manufacture of products including furniture, car parts and construction materials (such...
Home & GardenLas Vegas Herald

Clean Home Effectively in Less Time & More Sustainably

Rejuvenate Click N Clean Mop Dusts, Shines, Cleans, Scrubs multiple areas of the home. Home projects continue to be a hot trend, with getting things done efficiently and quickly at the top of that list. Especially when it comes to cleaning, the goal is minimal effort and optimal results. Kathryn Emery, 20 Year Home Improvement & Lifestyle Expert of BeTheBestHome.Com provides some advice to get things done efficiently. "Start by finding tools that get multiple jobs done," suggests Emery.
EnvironmentPhys.org

Pine sap–based plastic: A potential gamechanger for future of sustainable materials

Over the past 100 years, plastics and polymers have changed the way the world operates, from airplanes and automobiles to computers and cell phones—nearly all of which are composed of fossil fuel-based compounds. A Florida State University research team's discovery of a new plastic derived from pine sap has the potential to be a gamechanger for new sustainable materials.
Beauty & Fashionflaunt.com

Team of Goal Plastic Surgeons providing Plastic Surgery Solution in the US.

When planning to experience plastic surgery, picking the right plastic surgery center can make the difference between a wonderful result and a mistake. With many, many plastic surgery centers in the USA, it may be not easy to know how to pick a center where you can be sure that you will achieve the result you envision, a natural-looking enrichment. It is advised that you prefer a plastic surgery center held in great regard within the industry and that sets an example of excellence in results.
Skin CareTrendHunter.com

Reusable Cotton Rounds

The Body Shop is inviting consumers to reject single-use skincare products with its Clean Conscience Reusable Make-Up Remover Pads, which come in packs of seven for weekly use. The products not only help to reduce waste, they are also beneficial for enhancing hygiene and organization at home or on the go, since each round is tagged with a different day of the week.
LifestyleTrendHunter.com

Plant-Based Cleaning Kits

Getting started with Hello Bello's plant-based cleaning line is easy thanks to the starter kit, which provides a glass cleaner, a multi-surface cleaner, plus a wood and floor cleaner, as well as refills. Available in aromatic varieties like Lemongrass Sage and Cucumber, the household cleaning products make the most of clean, plant-based ingredients so that there's no worry about toxic ingredients, nasty fragrances or frustrating residue.
Home & GardenInhabitat.com

A modern design for a sustainable, zero-waste kitchen

If you’ve been wondering how to maintain a kitchen that produces no waste whatsoever, take a look at this project. Designed by Austria-based furniture designer Ivana Steiner, this modern zero-waste kitchen incorporates unique features to be as environmentally conscious as any room of the home could ever hope to be.
Skin Carezoskinhealth.com

Summer Skincare

There is a belief held by many skincare enthusiasts that you must pause your skin health during the summer. However, that is not the case. Even though you may be shelving retinols and more aggressive treatments for the season, that doesn’t mean you still can’t attain visible results. What is...
Environmentfsu.edu

FSU researchers discover pine sap-based plastic, a potential change for future of sustainable materials

Over the past 100 years, plastics and polymers have changed the way the world operates, from airplanes and automobiles to computers and cell phones — nearly all of which are composed of fossil fuel-based compounds. A Florida State University research team’s discovery of a new plastic derived from pine sap has the potential to be a gamechanger for new sustainable materials.
EnvironmentInhabitat.com

XpreSole Panto waterproof boots are made from coffee grounds

Footwear is a major source of post-consumer waste. With around 7.8 billion people in the world, many of whom own multiple pairs of shoes, landfills are full of discarded, petroleum-based footwear. Another daily-use product, coffee, also contributes to environmental waste to the tune of around 25 billion kilograms annually. Scientists recognize that while coffee grounds seem harmless, when in the landfill they actually release methane gas, which has a greenhouse effect 28 times higher than carbon dioxide. With this in mind, sustainable shoe brand Ccilu has developed a line of waterproof boots, called XpreSole Panto, made with recycled coffee grounds and other eco-friendly materials.
Environmentplasticstoday.com

Paper Versus Plastic: A Sustainable Packaging Discussion

As consumer demand for more environmentally friendly packaging continues to grow, more brand owners are making a commitment to sustainable packaging. A panel discussion at this year’s WestPack show — which will be co-located with Plastec West, MD&M West, ATX West, and D&M West — will highlight sustainability issues influencing the choice of plastic and/or paper packaging. The five-show event will be held at the Anaheim Convention Center, August 10 – 12, 2021.
ScienceBBC

The fungus and bacteria tackling plastic waste

Samantha Jenkins was studying a number of types of fungus in a research project for her company, when one of the fungi made a bid for freedom. "Imagine a jar full of grain with a kind of lump of mushroom coming out of the top," says the lead biotech engineer for bio-manufacturing firm Biohm.
Skin CareTrendHunter.com

Algae-Infused Sunscreen Serums

The Mara Algae + Zinc Sea Kale Sunscreen Serum is described as a first-to-market, daily hydrating sunscreen face oil and it taps the power of #GlowDefense technology to provide broad-spectrum UVA and UVB protection. The lightweight formula is both protective and hydrating, thanks to an infusion of skin-caring ingredients like proteins, blue sea kale, hemp seed, Vitamin C-rich moringa and raspberry seed oil for boosted environmental protection.
Shoppingtheradar.com

Best Insulated Water Bottles for Students

Much like sleep, water is a magical elixir that can cure an awful lot of what ails you. Hydration properties aside, water helps you keep a clear head, no matter how stressful your schoolday gets. Insulated water bottles maintain water temperatures so you can concentrate on more important things. These are the best-insulated water bottles for your money this year.
Omaha, NEWOWT

New Omaha plant to elevate recycling, turning trash into plastic lumber

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha recycling and manufacturing plant is turning hard-to-recycle items into something we can all use. Firststar Fiber’s facility will be turning plastic waste into a lumber-like material. “You only have to walk outside and walk down any street, and you see the material that should...
Environmentarchitectureartdesigns.com

11 Essential Water Saving Tips for Eco Conscious Homes

Saving water is an easy way to reduce bills and lead a more eco conscious lifestyle. Every family can save thousands of gallons of water each year by making a few slight adjustments to their routine across the kitchen, bathroom and garden. Here are 10 essential water saving tips for eco conscious homes:

Comments / 0

Community Policy