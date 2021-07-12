Summer House’s Hannah Berner Thinks She’s ‘Outgrown’ the Show After Getting Engaged: I Can’t Put ‘My Relationship on the Line’

Fans think Kim Kardashian just dropped a major hint that she's in a new relationship, after a cryptic Instagram caption seems to hint at a recent romance. Kim posted the picture on Instagram on Sunday to show off her full face of glam from make up artist Mario aka Make Up by Mario. Wearing a blue leopard print halter top with wavy hair and a classic Kardashian filter, she looked every bit as stunning as ever. But fans were far more distracted by the cryptic caption that accompanied the post, with many of them convinced it suggests Kim could be in a new relationship.