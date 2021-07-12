Summer House’s Hannah Berner Thinks She’s ‘Outgrown’ the Show After Getting Engaged: I Can’t Put ‘My Relationship on the Line’
Engagements should be fun! Hannah Berner revealed that she thinks she’s “outgrown” Summer House following her engagement to Des Bishop. “When you have a real, real, real relationship, it is very difficult to be on reality TV with them, especially when it’s not a show about you two and it’s an ensemble cast,” the reality star, 29, said during a recent appearance on the “Shady S—t” podcast. “Because everyone has their own motives and stuff, and I don’t think it’s worth putting my relationship on the line.”www.usmagazine.com
