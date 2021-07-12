Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Summer House’s Hannah Berner Thinks She’s ‘Outgrown’ the Show After Getting Engaged: I Can’t Put ‘My Relationship on the Line’

By Sophia Vilensky
US Magazine
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEngagements should be fun! Hannah Berner revealed that she thinks she’s “outgrown” Summer House following her engagement to Des Bishop. “When you have a real, real, real relationship, it is very difficult to be on reality TV with them, especially when it’s not a show about you two and it’s an ensemble cast,” the reality star, 29, said during a recent appearance on the “Shady S—t” podcast. “Because everyone has their own motives and stuff, and I don’t think it’s worth putting my relationship on the line.”

www.usmagazine.com

Comments / 1

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Des Bishop
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Engagements#Mixed Emotions#Reality Tv#Summer House#Bravo#Us Weekly
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Society
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV & VideosPosted by
Reality Tea

Hannah Berner Says Summer House Stars Weren’t Happy For Her When She Started Hosting Bravo’s Chat Room

We’re in the dog days of summer, which means the cast of Summer House is back to spending their weekends at the Hamptons, chugging rosé and LoverBoy until the sun comes up. The last season of Summer House was a doozy. The Good Vibes Tribe was stuck together 24/7 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and they were […] The post Hannah Berner Says Summer House Stars Weren’t Happy For Her When She Started Hosting Bravo’s Chat Room appeared first on Reality Tea.
CelebritiesCosmopolitan

People think Kim Kardashian just dropped a hint she's in a new relationship

Fans think Kim Kardashian just dropped a major hint that she's in a new relationship, after a cryptic Instagram caption seems to hint at a recent romance. Kim posted the picture on Instagram on Sunday to show off her full face of glam from make up artist Mario aka Make Up by Mario. Wearing a blue leopard print halter top with wavy hair and a classic Kardashian filter, she looked every bit as stunning as ever. But fans were far more distracted by the cryptic caption that accompanied the post, with many of them convinced it suggests Kim could be in a new relationship.
CelebritiesPosted by
Life and Style Weekly

Fans Think Bachelorette Katie Thurston Posted a Thirst Trap for Ex Michael Allio After Their Split

Sending signs? Fans think Bachelorette Katie Thurston shared a sexy lingerie thirst trap photo for ex Michael Allio following their split during week 8. The Washington native, 30, tagged Michael, 36, on her Instagram Story to promote his appearance on Kaitlyn Bristowe’s “Off the Vine” podcast. The next slide was a teaser to click through to an underwear-clad photo of the leading lady, who could be seen posing seductively in a black lace bra and matching panties.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Lamar Odom Argues With Karlie Redd, Brags About Being "Married To A Kardashian"

There was a time when Lamar Odom and Karlie Redd were suspected of being the new "it" Love & Hip Hop couple, but they've been warring on social media for days. This week, an interview with Karlie was released that showed the reality star stating that she was dating Odom. However, he jumped in a comment section to assert he's single while Karlie co-signed, saying the interview was old and they were no longer entertaining a relationship.
TV Seriestvinsider.com

’90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?’: A Date Night Goes Awry (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 6, Episode 11 “Man Up or Shut Up.”]. Surprisingly, the couple who splits up prior to an operation isn’t the one in the worst position by the end of the July 11 episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? (which doesn’t exactly surprise us).
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

‘Controlling’ Sobbyn Robyn Brown Prevents Kody From Bringing In New Wives?

Is Sobbyn Robyn Brown the reason Kody hasn’t brought any more new wives into his family? Turns out, that might very well be the case. As we previously reported, Kody Brown sought out a fourth wife to replace Meri a few years ago. The TLC personality reportedly fell hard for a 25-year-old woman. She, however, shut him down. InTouch Weekly, which originally reported the story a few years ago, reveals Robyn Brown is to blame for the rejection.
CelebritiesHollywood Life

‘Sister Wives’ Star Meri Brown Admits She’s Been ‘Manipulated’ & Vows To Find ‘My Tribe’

Meri Brown wrote that she’s been having a tough month in a cryptic Instagram post, but she also swore to be ‘brave.’. Sister Wives star Meri Brown, 50, took to Instagram to share a mysterious post on Thursday July 8. While she didn’t divulge many details, it’s apparent that she’s been having a difficult month, and she did write that she feels like she’s “being fully manipulated.” Still, she stood tall and posed with her hands on her hips in a pair of denim short-shorts and a red and navy blue raglan shirt with the word “Brave” printed across the front.

Comments / 1

Community Policy