Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Peppa Pig's death in bleak alternative backstory leaves parents reeling

By Emma Wilson
Posted by 
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 19 days ago

Parents have been left reeling after a bleak alternative backstory about Peppa Pig ’s death went viral.

The hugely successful British kids’ TV show, which debuted in 2004, is loved by children around the world, raking in more than £200 million in sales of toys, teddies, books and other merchandise every year.

However, one fan decided to ruin the magic of the animated series, by claiming that the characters are all a figment of Granny Pig’s imagination after Peppa was murdered by Mummy and Daddy Pig.

Fanfiction series 'Time to ruin your childhood!' on the social storytelling platform Wattpad was written by Yuki Sazuki, who dreamt up the bleak and disturbing story that Peppa was a sickly child who was euthanised by her tormented parents.

And she alleged that one of the producers of Peppa Pig gave her beginnings of the alternative story when she allegedly met him after winning a prize to visit the studios.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sJIJb_0auUovIG00
The dark alternative backstory left parents reeling

“Before I left, a producer came up to me and gave me a file. He told me not to open it in the presence of anyone, and to burn it once I had read it,” she began, before launching into her terrifying retelling of the children’s cartoon.

"Peppa was never a healthy child. She was usually ill and spent her short life in a hospital bed.

"One night, Peppa's parents decided it would be best if they euthanised her. So that night, Peppa fell asleep and she was injected with a poison thus killing her.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OgXym_0auUovIG00
Poor Peppa was allegedly murdered by her parents

"This causes Peppa to want to be a fairy as her last dream was about fairies."

Yuki also alleged that Daddy Pig, consumed by grief over his daughter’s death, took a knife and killed himself, Mummy Pig, and their young son, George.

Peppa’s best friend Suzy Sheep didn’t escape the bleak backstory, as she suggested that the little sheep was knocked down and killed by an oncoming truck – driven by postman Mr Zebra – while out riding her bike, and that’s why in some episodes, she’s wearing a nurse’s costume.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06wEFw_0auUovIG00
Granny Pig was reportedly the inspiration behind the hit show, following the deaths of her family

“Due to this, he lost his house, wife and money, and died living on the streets (This is why Suzy and Mr. Zebra have never been seen in an episode together),” Yuki wrote.

However, Suzy and Mr. Zebra do in fact appear in an episode together, as the postman serenades Peppa and her friends during an episode called Sleepover, which aired in 2007.

The author’s brutal alternative version of Peppa Pig continues, as she writes that Danny Dog and Grandad Dog were killed in a tragic boating accident, while Mummy Dog died in a terrible tragedy at the garage owned by Grandad Dog.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bGIJ6_0auUovIG00
Poor George was brutally killed by a grieving Daddy Pig

However, little is known about the bleak origins of Daddy Dog, who made impromptu appearances during the seven series of the hit show.

Up next is Pedro Pony, who Yuki alleged was a geek who was bullied by his classmates in school, when one day, “the bullying got out of hand”. Pedro, best known for being late and always losing his glasses in the show, was “brutally drowned” by his classmates.

Be the first to read the biggest TV stories

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vgncO_0auUovIG00

Be the first to read the biggest TV stories as they come straight to your inbox.

The Mirror's TV newsletter brings you the latest headlines on the best shows, articles on your favourite characters and all the inside track from our team.

Never miss a moment by signing up to our newsletter here.

And as for the others – Madame Gazelle was killed, along with her pupils, in a fire in the classroom during a baking lesson; Chloe Pig took her own life after her parents failed to get her a present she wanted; and Grandpa Pig died alone in his garden, as he was crushed by Peppa’s treehouse.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0majN4_0auUovIG00
In the story, Daddy Pig and Mummy Pig were too overwhelmed to deal with their sickly daughter Peppa

Poor Granny Pig was the last to die in Yuki’s bleak version of events, and after being left widowed – as well as the deaths of her daughter Mummy Pig, and grandchildren Peppa and George – she began to lose her mind.

She told her friend Patrik about the tragedy of her life, and after Granny Pig died, Patrik went to Nickelodeon to create an animated show based on the devastating events in her life.

“Because of this, he is Mr. Potato,” Yuki alleged. “When Grandma Pig (sic) died, Patrik went to Nickelodeon and thus Peppa Pig was made into a show.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L1eRT_0auUovIG00
Peppa's friends were also included in the bleak backstory

However, some readers pointed out glaring errors in the alternative story, as Peppa Pig first aired on Channel 5 in 2004, and later moved to Nickelodeon in 2011.

“I never knew that such an innocent show could be based on something so cruel and wrong,” Yuki concluded.

Peppa Pig airs on Channel 5, Nickelodeon, and is also available to stream on Netflix.

Comments / 0

Daily Mirror

Daily Mirror

379K+
Followers
79K+
Post
146M+
Views
ABOUT

Mirror.co.uk is the online edition of The Mirror, one of Britain’s most trusted news brands. All the latest news, sport and celebrity gossip with all the big headlines, pictures, analysis, opinion and video on the stories that matter to you

 https://www.mirror.co.uk/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Backstory#Toys#Poison#British#Time#Channel 5
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Movies
News Break
Nickelodeon
News Break
Netflix
Related
TV Serieshappymag.tv

Peppa Pig is so powerful she’s giving kids British accents

Since US states imposed harsher COVID-19 restrictions, the soaring demand for Peppa Pig is giving US kiddies Bri’ish accents. The “Peppa effect” refers to children who develop British accents from watching iconic TV show, Peppa Pig. However, communication experts doubt that the show can really change their accents. Rather, Dr...
TV Serieswkml.com

The ‘Peppa Pig’ Effect Has Kids Developing British Accents

Kids from the U.S. have been binge-watching so much of the British cartoon Peppa Pig that they’ve started to develop British accents and even using words like “telly.”. The so-called “Peppa Effect” took off during the pandemic, as screen time limits were lifted as parents worked from home. Now, parents say their kids are opting for “Father Christmas” instead of “Santa Claus” and throwing out expressions like “give it a go.”
TV & VideosPosted by
The Independent

Peppa Pig is branded ‘communist’ in bizarre new TV commercial for children’s book

A children’s book company in the US has suggested that children are being exposed to socialism while watching Peppa Pig in a strange new commercial.The Tuttle Twins is a series of books intended to teach children the “different aspect of the principles of a free society,” and “free-market” values they believe aren’t taught in schools anymore.In a video published on their YouTube channel, the company says that the British cartoon, which has been on the air for 17 years, shows kids communist and socialist ideologies.In the beginning, you see a child dressed in what appears to be Soviet attire...
TV & VideosPosted by
Daily Mail

Children are speaking with British accents and using words like 'telly' after binge-watching so much Peppa Pig during the Pandemic

American children are now speaking with British accents and using words like 'telly' after they binge-watched the English cartoon Peppa Pig during the Covid-19 pandemic. The so called 'Peppa Effect' had children already mimicking the main character before the pandemic, but the lockdown and stay-at-home orders made the effect more widespread.
EntertainmentA.V. Club

The Queen's agent, Peppa Pig, has American kids talking all British again

Ring the alarms: British mole agent, Peppa Pig, is corrupting our American youth yet again, goddamnit. Despite seeming like a harmless cartoon character designed to entertain children, she has been uncovered as an agent of British cultural hegemony actively working to undermine the sovereignty of nations around the globe. As the Wall Street Journal reports, thanks to a year-and-a-half’s worth of pandemic-induced stay-at-home life, parents are noticing their kids talking nonsense about “lorries,” “petrol stations,” and “biscuits” to their beloved “mummies and daddies.” The culprit? Hours of Peppa Pig binge-watching.
EntertainmentPosted by
DFW Community News

Free Peppa Pig Coloring Pages

Are your kids big fans of Peppa Pig and her family members? It’s your lucky day! Today we have Peppa Pig coloring pages. Simply download & print them, grab your pink crayons and enjoy coloring them. These unique Peppa Pig coloring pages are perfect family fun for everyone, younger kids...
TV & VideosPosted by
The Independent

Peppa Pig is changing the way US children speak, according to confused parents

Popular children’s cartoon Peppa Pig is changing the way American children speak, according to parents in the US.In what is being deemed “The Peppa Effect”, the rise in popularity of the pre-schooler show in the US during the pandemic has seen children adopting English accents and changing American-English phrases to British ones.As reported in The Wall Street Journal, one mother from California recalled her child speaking to her in a British accent, with her daughter asking: “Mummy, are you going to the optician?” During lockdown, her child had watched many episodes of the hit children’s show, which is now regularly topping viewing rankings around the...
TV & VideosTelegraph

I’m grateful that Peppa Pig has given my US-bred children English accents

When I moved to New York to launch a magazine at 29, and then spent five years swanning around the Big Apple, Sex and the City style, footloose and fancy free, I didn’t imagine the biggest impact – shall I say, regret – of this snappily made decision to move Stateside would be that I would, a few years later, be raising American children.
Saint Helens, KYwashingtonnewsday.com

Peppa Pig and her friends will be in St Helens for a free event.

Peppa Pig and her friends will be in St Helens for a free event. Peppa Pig and her friends will be in St Helens Town Centre next week for a free family event. As schools across the borough close for the summer, children will be giddy with anticipation when the famous and well-loved family visits St Helens Town Centre next week.
TV & Videosromper.com

15 Quotes From Peppa Pig That Showcase Her Sassy Side

Peppa Pig seems pretty sweet and kind, right? She has that smile pasted on her pink face 24/7, after all, possibly leading viewers to assume she's all goodness and light. But, similarly to other truly brilliant charmers, young Peppa has a lot more going on behind that smile than what meets the surface. Case in point: These Peppa Pig quotes are a master class in sass, despite the fact they're geared towards teaching your children valuable life lessons. I wonder if the sass was added for the benefit of parents? Either way, her one-liners are pretty hilarious... and brutally honest.
Loveland, COReporterHerald.com

‘Peppa Pig Live’ heads to Loveland on Sept. 29

Tickets will go on sale Friday for “Peppa Pig Live! Peppa Pig’s Adventure” at the Budweiser Events Center on Sept. 29. Fans of all ages can join Peppa Pig on an exciting camping trip in the woods with George and her school friends, including Pedro Pony, Suzy Sheep and Gerald Giraffe.
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Peppa’s Adventures: The Album

Peppa’s Adventures: The Album, the second LP by UK singer-songwriter and television star Peppa Pig, arrives at a critical moment for the young artist. Only 4 years old, and one of very few pigs working in the music industry today, Peppa’s rise has been as rapid as it was unlikely. Her 2019 debut, My First Album, was an unexpected smash upon release. The record racked up 136 million streams, reached No. 1 on the UK Independent Albums Breakers chart, and won accolades from fellow pop renegades Charli XCX and Lil Nas X. As Peppa readied her sophomore effort, critics wondered: Was My First Album a fluke? Or is Peppa equipped to play in the UK’s crowded pop big leagues, alongside more established stars like Dua Lipa and Ed Sheeran?
Ottumwa, IAOttumwa Courier

Peppa Pig schedules Ottumwa visit

OTTUMWA — Peppa Pig is set to visit Ottumwa. The lovable, cheeky pig will come to Bridge View Center when “Peppa Pig Live!” takes the stage at 2 p.m. Sept. 11. The Ottumwa stop is part of a 30-city tour for the family-friendly musical experience. Families are invited to join...
Travelkennythepirate.com

The World’s First Peppa Pig World Attractions and Rides Revealed!

Are you ready to grab your boots and jump in muddy puddles? Legoland Florida Resort just announced the world’s first Peppa Pig World attractions and rides coming soon in 2022!. Announcement of Peppa Pig World. Back in February Legoland Florida Resort announced that Peppa Pig World would be making its...

Comments / 0

Community Policy