Orlando restaurant Dovecote alleges discrimination as it faces eviction from its courtyard space

Orlando Utilities Commission has quite a fruitful employee well-being program, boasting more than 700 users with active wellness accounts. The Orlando based public utility attributes its good fortune to two major factors: tangible leadership support and adaptability. OUC's leaders formulated dynamic and targeted strategies to reach each of its work groups, and provided verbal and actionable support to these well-being efforts and solutions, especially during the Covid-19 crisis. Along with that, the program has adapted to meet the needs of each unique job function. Whether changing solutions to better serve aggregate data on chronic diseases or creating virtual or in-person options for craft workers, the program has evolved to address employees' needs as they have been impacted by the pandemic.