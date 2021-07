Syracuse, N.Y. – This summer has been one of the hottest on record in much of Upstate New York, but you’ll be forgiven if you forget that tonight. By sunrise Saturday, the mercury could fall into the 40s across much of Upstate, breaking or nearing low-temperature records for the last day of July. Binghamton is forecast to reach 47 degrees, beating the old record by 2 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Other cities could be on the brink of a record: Syracuse is expected to reach 50 degrees, just 2 degrees warmer than the record, set in 1965. Albany’s forecast low is 51; the record is 49 degrees.