Johnson County, IL

Special Weather Statement issued for Johnson, Massac, Pulaski by NWS

weather.gov
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 10:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-12 12:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Johnson; Massac; Pulaski SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL PULASKI...NORTHWESTERN MASSAC...SOUTHERN JOHNSON...NORTHWESTERN MCCRACKEN AND NORTHERN BALLARD COUNTIES UNTIL 1230 PM CDT At 1138 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Mound City, or 8 miles northwest of La Center, moving northeast at 25 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Vienna, Karnak, New Columbia, Joppa, Olmsted, Cypress, New Grand Chain and Belknap.

alerts.weather.gov

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Johnson County, IL
County
Massac County, IL
City
Olmsted, IL
City
Columbia, IL
County
Pulaski County, IL
City
Joppa, IL
City
Mound City, IL
City
Cypress, IL
City
Karnak, IL
City
Pulaski, IL
City
Belknap, IL
