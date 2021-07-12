Special Weather Statement issued for Ballard, McCracken by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-12 12:39:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 13:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Ballard; McCracken SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL PULASKI...NORTHWESTERN MASSAC...SOUTHERN JOHNSON...NORTHWESTERN MCCRACKEN AND NORTHERN BALLARD COUNTIES UNTIL 1230 PM CDT At 1138 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Mound City, or 8 miles northwest of La Center, moving northeast at 25 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Vienna, Karnak, New Columbia, Joppa, Olmsted, Cypress, New Grand Chain and Belknap.alerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0