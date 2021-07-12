Cancel
Ballard County, KY

Special Weather Statement issued for Ballard, McCracken by NWS

weather.gov
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 12:39:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 13:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Ballard; McCracken SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL PULASKI...NORTHWESTERN MASSAC...SOUTHERN JOHNSON...NORTHWESTERN MCCRACKEN AND NORTHERN BALLARD COUNTIES UNTIL 1230 PM CDT At 1138 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Mound City, or 8 miles northwest of La Center, moving northeast at 25 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Vienna, Karnak, New Columbia, Joppa, Olmsted, Cypress, New Grand Chain and Belknap.

alerts.weather.gov

City
La Center, KY
County
Ballard County, KY
City
Columbia, KY
County
Mccracken County, KY
#Special Weather Statement#Cypress#Pea#Ballard Mccracken#Doppler
