Everyone has heard a friend, family member, acquaintance, or random person say something along the lines of, “I have a parlay that I feel terrific about!” So, what are parlays? Parlays are a compilation of individual bets combined into one bet, where every “leg” or “individual bet” of the parlay has to hit for you to get your payout. Parlays can span across multiple sports and different games. For instance, a bettor can place a parlay on the Indiana Pacers money line and the Boston Red Sox to score at least four runs. These bets in conjunction form a parlay, and if one of them (the legs) doesn’t hit, then you win nothing. However, if they both hit, then your payout is a more considerable amount.