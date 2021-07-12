Phoebe Bridgers Unveils Fall Tour Dates

Janell Shirtcliff for Variety

After a year-plus as one of the most active livestream performers in the music business, Phoebe Bridgers is finally getting to do a proper tour behind her Grammy-nominated “Punisher” album. Using an awesome faux-heavy metal font, complete with flames, for the tour poster below, the initial brace of dates span September and October and include her first-ever headlining show at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, as well as several previously announced festival dates such as Bonnaroo, Pitchfork, Governors Ball and Austin City Limits.

It is billed as a “reunion” tour, presumably meaning a reunion with fans and bandmates; Muna, the L.A.-based trio who earlier this year signed with Saddest Factory, Bridgers’ label through Dead Oceans, will open all dates. $1 of every ticket sold will be donated to RAINN, the largest anti-sexual violence organization in the U.S.

Along with multiple dates over the past year from the privacy of her own Los Angeles apartment, Bridgers played a a full-band set to an eerily audience-less Red Rocks Amphitheater in Colorado for Verizon’s “Unpaused” livestream and made multiple late-night TV performances, including her guitar-smashing debut on “Saturday Night Live” in February. She also appeared in several fundraising events, from Planned Parenthood’s Village Of Love and Demand Justice’s Honor Her Wish event for Ruth Bader Ginsburg, to Pitchfork’s Instagram livestream in support of the Bail Project.

Not least, she was a Variety cover star in March.

Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan Registration is open now and closes Wednesday July 14th at 12pm ET. Verified Fan On Sale begins Friday, July 16th at 12pm local time.

These are Bridgers’ first live shows since a sold out Roundhouse gig in London in November 2019.

PHOEBE-BRIDGERS-REUNION-TOUR Courtesy Phoebe Bridgers

ALL DATES:

September 3/ The Pageant/ St Louis, MO

September 4/ Bonnaroo Festival/ Manchester, TN

September 5/ Iroquois Amphitheater/ Louisville, KY

September 7/ Royal Oak Music Theatre/ Detroit, MI

September 8/ Royal Oak Music Theatre/ Detroit, MI

September 10/ Pitchfork Music Festival/ Chicago, IL

September 11/ Palace Theatre/ St Paul, MN

September 12/ Palace Theatre/ St Paul, MN

September 14/ The Sylvee/ Madison, WI

September 15/ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre/ Indianapolis, IN

September 17/ Stage AE Outdoors/ Pittsburgh, PA

September 18/ Express Live/ Columbus, OH

September 19/ The Fillmore/ Charlotte, NC

September 20/ The Ritz/ Raleigh, NC

September 23/ Firefly Festival/ Dover, DE

September 25/ Governor’s Ball Festival/ New York, NY

September 26/ Leader Bank Pavilion/ Boston, MA

October 2/ ACL Festival/ Austin, TX

October 3/ The Orpheum Theater/ New Orleans, LA

October 4/ Avondale Brewing Company/ Birmingham, AL

October 9/ ACL Festival/ Austin, TX

October 16/ Greek Theatre/ Berkeley, CA

October 21/ Greek Theatre/ Los Angeles, CA

October 24/ Shaky Knees Festival/ Atlanta, GA

October 26/ The Anthem/ Washington, DC