DC Comics First Look: Human Target #1

By David Brooke
aiptcomics
aiptcomics
 19 days ago
Today, DC Comics revealed new images and details about their gritty detective noir Human Target. From writer Tom King and artist Greg Smallwood, the series promises to “create a new legacy for DC’s deadliest bodyguard” in the 12-issue limited series debuting November 2. Check out the preview and solicit for...

