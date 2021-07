Well, it appears that Chuck Fletcher was working the phones and doing a better job than we had thought!. Before Fletcher and the Flyers released their protected list Sunday morning, longtime Nashville Predator defenseman Ryan Ellis was acquired in a surprising deal. The Ellis-to-Philly rumors had been out of circulation for quite some time, and by all accounts it seemed that there were not going to be any pre-draft trades at all. Now, the attitude around the team seems to be that there are more moves to be made.