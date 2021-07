Sunnyside – A lot of us are spending extra time in our gardens during the summer. Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe paid her monthly visit to Recipe for Success Foundation’s Hope Farms. The 7-acre urban farm is in the Sunnyside neighborhood. What has long been considered a “food dessert”. Gracie Cavnar, Founder and CEO of Recipe for Success Foundation, is hoping to change that one veggie at a time.