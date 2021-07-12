$1.1 million Medical/Surgical Unit renovation begins at Noyes Health in Dansville
DANSVILLE — Construction has officially begun on the Medical/Surgical Unit at Noyes Health in Dansville. “Currently we have about 40 patient care beds on the third floor of the hospital that houses most of our medicine and surgical admissions,” said Dr. J. Chad Teeters, president and CEO of Noyes Health. “For those who have visited recently, you’ve noticed those rooms have started to look a bit dated.”www.eveningtribune.com
Comments / 0