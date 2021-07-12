Douglas Laing Launches Two New Port Cask Finished Whiskies
Douglas Laing & Co out of Scotland recently launched a Ruby Port Finished and a Tawny Port Finished Lowland Malt Scotch Whisky as part of The Epicurean Wood Series. A prepared statement from Douglas Laing says The Epicurean’s fourth and fifth single cask releases are bottled at 96 proof without chill-filtration. The natural color of the spirit in each edition has been imparted by the Ruby Port or Tawny Port seasoned single cask used for maturing the exclusive Lowland Malt.thewhiskeywash.com
Comments / 0