Douglas Laing Launches Two New Port Cask Finished Whiskies

By Gary Carter
thewhiskeywash.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDouglas Laing & Co out of Scotland recently launched a Ruby Port Finished and a Tawny Port Finished Lowland Malt Scotch Whisky as part of The Epicurean Wood Series. A prepared statement from Douglas Laing says The Epicurean’s fourth and fifth single cask releases are bottled at 96 proof without chill-filtration. The natural color of the spirit in each edition has been imparted by the Ruby Port or Tawny Port seasoned single cask used for maturing the exclusive Lowland Malt.

