Douglas Laing Launches Two New Port Cask Finished Whiskies

Most salesmen just get to pick something out of catalogue when they meet their quota, but Paddy Flaherty got a whiskey named after him. As the story goes, Paddy’s Old Irish Whiskey is named for Patrick J. O’Flaherty, a Cork Distilleries salesman for more than four decades over 100 years ago. In 1913, after his retirement, the distillery named this blend of triple distilled grain, malt, and pot still whiskey in his honor. Today, the brand is produced by the Irish whiskey powerhouse Irish Distillers (makers of Jameson, among many others). Paddy must have sold a lot of bottles during those 40 years. Let’s see how his namesake whiskey tastes.