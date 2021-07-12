Anna Kendrick to Star in ‘Alice, Darling’ Thriller for Lionsgate
Anna Kendrick has nabbed the lead role for Alice, Darling, a psychological thriller from director Mary Nighy and Lionsgate. Kendrick plays Alice, who is behaving strangely, keeping secrets about her mercurial boyfriend (Charlie Carrick) and her two best friends (Wunmi Mosaku and Kaniehtiio Horn). Lionsgate is partnering with Babe Nation Films, Elevation Pictures and Castelletto Films on Alice, Darling, which is now shooting in Canada.www.hollywoodreporter.com
