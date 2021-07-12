Cancel
Anna Kendrick to Star in ‘Alice, Darling’ Thriller for Lionsgate

By Etan Vlessing
The Hollywood Reporter
 19 days ago
Anna Kendrick has nabbed the lead role for Alice, Darling, a psychological thriller from director Mary Nighy and Lionsgate. Kendrick plays Alice, who is behaving strangely, keeping secrets about her mercurial boyfriend (Charlie Carrick) and her two best friends (Wunmi Mosaku and Kaniehtiio Horn). Lionsgate is partnering with Babe Nation Films, Elevation Pictures and Castelletto Films on Alice, Darling, which is now shooting in Canada.

www.hollywoodreporter.com

The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/
Person
Anna Kendrick
Mary Nighy
#Lionsgate#Hbo Max#Alice Darling#Babe Nation Films#Elevation Pictures#Castelletto Films#Hbo#Caa#Range Media Partners
