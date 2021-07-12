Anna Kendrick to Star in ‘Alice, Darling’ Thriller for Lionsgate

The director reflects on an improbable career straddling A24 and Disney and talks the virtues of 'Hook.'. 2020 had very few silver linings, but for The Green Knight filmmaker David Lowery, the coronavirus pandemic-related delay allowed him to reshape his Arthurian epic with newfound perspective after a rather grueling shoot. Based on the 14th-century Arthurian poem Sir Gawain and the Green Knight, Lowery’s second A24 film chronicles King Arthur’s impulsive nephew, Sir Gawain (Dev Patel), and his quest to confront the Green Knight (Ralph Ineson) after agreeing to the giant treelike creature’s challenge. Shot in the spring of 2019, Lowery’s cast and crew battled the elements of Ireland’s breathtaking countryside, all while the director endured his own personal ailments. And since the film was originally slated to premiere at 2020’s South by Southwest, Lowery appreciated the opportunity to recover from the shoot and rework his cut with fresh eyes throughout the first six months of the pandemic.