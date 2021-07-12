Star Wars rumors: Leak suggests early premiere date for The Mandalorian season 3

Iron Studios has revealed another new Star Wars statue as they announce Bo-Katan is on her way from The Mandalorian. Standing roughly 8" tall, Bo-Katan Kryze dons her Mandalorian armor once again with their beautifully sculpted statue. The statue is based on her live-action appearances from the second season of The Mandalorian with a faithful recreation of her character's design. Sadly, it does not look like we will be getting an unmasked portrait of her, only a helmeted portrait. Either way, this is a remarkable statue showcase a beloved Star Wars character that fans have fallen in love with over the years from her debuts in Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars: Rebels. The Mandalorian Bo-Katan Kryze 1/10 Scale Statue from Iron Studios will be priced at $149.99. Pre-orders have not been revealed just yet, but fans will be able to find her here when live.