Star Wars rumors: Leak suggests early premiere date for The Mandalorian season 3

By Editorial
FanSided
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s some new information out there that suggests when we could finally see The Mandalorian season 3 hit Disney+. The series’ premiere date has largely remained a mystery this year because of the inclusion of the upcoming show The Book of Boba Fett, which is taking The Mandalorian’s typical end-of-the-year spot. Whereas The Mandalorian seasons 1 and 2 premiered in November and October respectively, The Book of Boba Fett is premiering this December — pushing back when we’ll see Mando return on screen again.

dorksideoftheforce.com

FanSided

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

