Star Wars rumors: Leak suggests early premiere date for The Mandalorian season 3
There’s some new information out there that suggests when we could finally see The Mandalorian season 3 hit Disney+. The series’ premiere date has largely remained a mystery this year because of the inclusion of the upcoming show The Book of Boba Fett, which is taking The Mandalorian’s typical end-of-the-year spot. Whereas The Mandalorian seasons 1 and 2 premiered in November and October respectively, The Book of Boba Fett is premiering this December — pushing back when we’ll see Mando return on screen again.dorksideoftheforce.com
Comments / 0