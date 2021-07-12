Friendly Kerfoot contract structure could make trade likely

New Jersey Devils GM Tom Fitzgerald made a big splash on the first day of free agency and the Devils are finally spending money!. 1. Dougie Hamilton: What can I say? He is the best UFA defenseman on the market and it was described as a grind to get him to sign. With the earlier acquisition of Ryan Graves, this signing changes the dynamics of the Devils blueline. Go big or go home. This revamped Devils blueline has some serious size with offensive upside. Some would argue that the Devils overpaid and the back nine of his contract maybe harder to swallow four years from now. I say nonsense and when Luke Hughes cracks the Devils lineup a couple years down the road, you want someone like Dougie Hamilton on your team. Great signing and sends a message to the league that the Devils are back in business to win and ownership group has truly given Fitzy the green light.