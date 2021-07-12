Sisters Have A Sleepover With... Their Tiny Baby Donkey?! | The Dodo Little But Fierce

When Erin Merryn said goodbye to her cat, Bailey, in December 2018, she couldn’t imagine finding another cat even close to her feline best friend. Bailey had built up a loyal social media following and been the star of viral videos with Erin’s daughter Abby singing and reading to him. He even inspired a book, Bailey, No Ordinary Cat. Bailey’s fans mourned his loss, but the family who loved him, which includes Erin, her husband and daughters Abigail and Hannah, was heartbroken.