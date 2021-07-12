Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Mark Ruffalo Congratulates Scarlett Johansson on Black Widow Opening Weekend

By Cameron Bonomolo
ComicBook
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlack Widow smash puny box office! Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo congratulates his Marvel co-star and "birthday twin" Scarlett Johansson on the opening weekend of Marvel Studios' Black Widow. The famously loose-lipped Avengers star says "no spoilers" for the spy-thriller topping the box office with an estimated opening weekend of $218 million globally, taking in a pandemic-best $80 million domestically. Since its July 9 release in theaters and on Disney+ Premier Access, where Black Widow is now streaming for an additional fee of $29.99, the Marvel movie scored a best-ever $60 million in Premier Access sales as the first film from Marvel Studios to release day-and-date.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scarlett Johansson
Person
Florence Pugh
Person
Tim Roth
Person
Tatiana Maslany
Person
Mark Ruffalo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel Universe#Avengers#Disney Premier Access#S H I E L D#Instagram#Mcu#Banner
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Marvel Studios
News Break
Marvel Cinematic Universe
News Break
Disney
News Break
Movies
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV SeriesInside the Magic

Marvel Quietly Recasts Captain Marvel and Doctor Strange in New Project

The Marvel Universe continues to grow. With new films and what seems like an endless amount of upcoming television series, Marvel Studios really are putting their money where their mouth is and giving fans what they want. This week alone sees the continuation of Kate Herron’s and Michael Waldron’s Loki, the release of Cate Shortland’s Black Widow (2021), and also the first look at the studios’ ambitious new animated project.
MoviesComicBook

Dave Bautista Weighs in on Scarlett Johansson Suing Disney: "Told 'Em They Should've Made a Drax Movie"

Marvel fans were in shock earlier this week when it was revealed that Scarlett Johansson had filed a lawsuit against The Walt Disney Company due to breach of contract in regards to the release of Black Widow, with her Avengers: Infinity War co-star Dave Bautista weighing in on the matter, joking that Marvel Studios should have given Drax a solo film instead of Natasha. Given that Johansson has been involved in the MCU for more than a decade, it came as a major surprise to fans to see the conflict with the studio, with Bautista's comment sure to ignite more speculation among fans about whether he's supporting his co-star or siding with the studio, potentially implying there wouldn't have been a lawsuit if they made a Drax movie.
MoviesComicBook

Black Widow: Young Natasha is Played by a Famous Action Star's Daughter

Potential spoilers for Black Widow follow! Now playing in theaters and streaming on Disney+ with premier access, you may have noticed a familiar face at the start of Marvel's Black Widow but been unable to place her. Though the movie as a whole is a prequel, at the start of Marvel Studios new film the clock gets turned back even further to a time when Natasha Romanoff and Yelena Belova were just children and living in America under deep cover. Playing the part of young Natasha? Actress Ever Anderson, the daughter of actress Milla Jovovich and director Paul W.S. Anderson.
MoviesPosted by
The Independent

Chris Hemsworth made his Loki debut in the best way possible – and viewers might’ve missed it

Marvel star Chris Hemsworth has made his Loki cameo in the best way possible.The Disney Plus series stars Tom Hiddleston as a “variant” of the titular villain, who evaded death by travelling through time during a scene in the 2019 film Avengers: Endgame.Spoilers follow: you have been warned!In the penultimate episode of the series, which was released last week, Loki and Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) find themselves trapped in the Void, a world where all pruned variants converge.The world is populated by several characters, including Throg – a frog variant of Loki’s brother, Thor (played by Chris Hemsworth in...
TV & Videosepicstream.com

Robert Downey Jr.'s DC Series Beats Loki's Streaming Numbers

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. Robert Downey Jr. has always been considered by fans as the face of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and he's been the flag-bearer of the franchise for well over a decade. Naturally, people would think that the Marvel blood will forever run in his veins even after he exited the MCU following Avengers: Endgame.
Movieswmleader.com

Before Scarlett Johansson vs Disney, 7 Other Times Marvel Cinematic Universe Was Embroiled in Huge Controversies

Marvel fans were left shocked when it was revealed that Scarlett Johansson is suing Disney. That’s right, the Black Widow actress is suing the house of the mouse after they breached her contract by releasing Black Widow on Disney+. The lawsuit is based around the fact that Disney failed to renegotiate Scarlett Johansson’s contract which stated that the movie would have an exclusive theatre release. This caused Johansson to not receive bonuses that were directly tied to the box office returns, and the simultaneous release on Disney+ has caused a rift between the two parties. Disney Blasts Black Widow’s Scarlett Johansson, Calls Her Lawsuit Against Them Meritless.
MoviesCollider

Karen Gillan on Reading the Script for ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’: “There Was Full Tears”

Karen Gillan has had one of the most interesting arcs in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, having played the character of Nebula since 2014’s Guardians of the Galaxy. Nebula’s shift from villain to borderline hero, and her relationship with both Thanos (James Brolin) and Gamora (Zoe Saldana) has made her an integral part of both the Guardians and The Avengers. But Nebula’s story is just beginning, as in an interview with Collider for her upcoming Netflix film Gunpowder MIlkshake, Gillan talked about her future in the MCU.
MoviesComicBook

Black Widow Director Reveals Why Natasha Doesn’t Get a Funeral After Avengers: Endgame

Black Widow director Cate Shortland explains the decision not to give Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) a public funeral or memorial despite her universe-saving sacrifice in Avengers: Endgame. After Natasha gives up her life to unlock the Soul Stone on Vormir, sparing Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner), the Avengers privately mourn Natasha before using the six Infinity Stones to bring back the victims snapped out of existence by Thanos (Josh Brolin). Black Widow, set in 2016 before the events of Avengers: Infinity War, ends in the present-day MCU with a post-credits scene revealing "little sister" Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) at a gravestone for Natasha, remembered as a "Daughter Sister Avenger."
MoviesPosted by
Deseret News

There are 2 post-credits scenes for ‘Black Widow’

Warning: This article contains major spoilers for “Black Widow” and “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.”. “Black Widow” has two post-credits scenes — one that sets up an old Marvel film and another that sets up where the Marvel Cinematic Universe is going next. Just a note — When I...
Moviesheroichollywood.com

Kevin Feige Reportedly ‘Angry & Embarrassed’ Over Scarlett Johansson’s ‘Black Widow’ Lawsuit

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige is reportedly “angry and embarrassed” over how Disney has treated Scarlett Johansson and the Black Widow theatrical release. It was revealed on Thursday that Scarlett Johansson was suing Disney over the hybrid day-and-date release for Black Widow, her supposedly final film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Black Widow‘s theatrical release was delayed numerous times from 2020. The film was finally released in cinemas earlier this month, grossing $80+ million domestically, but saw a huge drop in its second week, racking in just under $30 million. The Marvel film quickly saw its theatrical profits drop, no doubt due to the film being available on Disney Plus via Premiere Access for $30 USD.
CelebritiesComicBook

Scarlett Johansson Lawsuit: Dwayne Johnson Won't Sue Disney Over Jungle Cruise on Disney+

It's smooth sailing for Disney and Dwayne Johnson: the Jungle Cruise star and producer reportedly isn't going to follow suit with Scarlett Johansson and file suit against the Walt Disney Company over his new movie's day-and-date release on Disney+. Johansson, the star and executive producer of Marvel's Black Widow, made waves Thursday when she sued Disney alleging breach of contract over the studio's failure to fulfill the "promise" of an exclusive theatrical release. Because the company made Black Widow available to stream on Disney+ on the same day it opened in theaters, the suit claims the hybrid method cost Johansson potential compensation tied to the film's box office performance.
MoviesTVOvermind

‘Black Widow’: Alexei and Melina Can Help Marvel Spread its Wings

Like all Marvel properties, Black Widow showed the three most prominent reactions. First, we get the most passionate fans — those with a nearly religious devotion to Kevin Feige, Disney, and any actor who’s been within five feet of their favorite Marvel projects. Next, we have people like yours truly, who enjoy the movies, love the world-building and highest moments, but typically go in expecting a good time with little need for anything new.
TV Seriestheplaylist.net

‘Hawkeye’: Marvel’s Disney+ Series Arrives November 24 [First Look]

Out with old “Avengers” and in with new ones. Maybe it’s not totally clear, but it should be. With Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans having hung up the hats of their characters and Scarlett Johansson getting a proper goodbye in “Black Widow,” Marvel is preparing to say goodbye to most of the original A6. Another sort of goodbye is coming in the fall with “Hawkeye.” Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) follows the story in the comics where he passes on the Hawkeye torch to Kate Bishop (much like the way Florence Pugh‘s Yelena is seemingly becoming the new Widow following the events of that film). Hailee Steinfeld will play the young Bishop, and while you’ve surely seen set images floating around by now, EW just revealed the first official look of the series which we now know is coming in November.
EntertainmentInside the Magic

Marvel Pres. Kevin Feige Reportedly Livid, “Embarrassed” About ‘Black Widow’

Yesterday, news broke that MCU star Scarlett Johansson has filed a lawsuit against The Walt Disney Company to the tune of a cool $50 million. Johansson, who has played Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since Iron Man 2 (2010), and her team allege that Disney is in breach of contract due to the fact that Black Widow (2021) was released simultaneously in theaters and on the Disney+ Premier Access tier.

Comments / 0

Community Policy