Mark Ruffalo Congratulates Scarlett Johansson on Black Widow Opening Weekend

Out with old “Avengers” and in with new ones. Maybe it’s not totally clear, but it should be. With Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans having hung up the hats of their characters and Scarlett Johansson getting a proper goodbye in “Black Widow,” Marvel is preparing to say goodbye to most of the original A6. Another sort of goodbye is coming in the fall with “Hawkeye.” Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) follows the story in the comics where he passes on the Hawkeye torch to Kate Bishop (much like the way Florence Pugh‘s Yelena is seemingly becoming the new Widow following the events of that film). Hailee Steinfeld will play the young Bishop, and while you’ve surely seen set images floating around by now, EW just revealed the first official look of the series which we now know is coming in November.