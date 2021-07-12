Mark Ruffalo Congratulates Scarlett Johansson on Black Widow Opening Weekend
Black Widow smash puny box office! Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo congratulates his Marvel co-star and "birthday twin" Scarlett Johansson on the opening weekend of Marvel Studios' Black Widow. The famously loose-lipped Avengers star says "no spoilers" for the spy-thriller topping the box office with an estimated opening weekend of $218 million globally, taking in a pandemic-best $80 million domestically. Since its July 9 release in theaters and on Disney+ Premier Access, where Black Widow is now streaming for an additional fee of $29.99, the Marvel movie scored a best-ever $60 million in Premier Access sales as the first film from Marvel Studios to release day-and-date.comicbook.com
Comments / 0