Montgomery Co. students are first to get free college as part of Maryland's VaxU Scholarship Promotion

Two Montgomery County students will be heading to college on the state's dime, thanks to the VaxU Scholarship Promotion.

On Monday two $50,000 scholarships were awarded to students in Potomac and Silver Spring.

It's the first of eight weekly drawings that will be held through August 30.

Each Monday two random winners between the ages of 12 and 17 will be selected for the prize.

A ninth and final drawing will be held September 6, in which four lucky winners will be picked.

In total, 20 -- $50,000 college scholarships will be given out.

Each scholarship comes in the form of a Prepaid College Trust or College Investment Plan from Maryland 529 to cover the tuition and fees for a public four-year college or university.

Anyone age 12 to 17 who got vaccinated in a non-federal facility in Maryland and provided an in-state address is automatically entered and eligible to win.

Winners can only be selected once, anyone not chosen remains in the drawing throughout the promotion.

