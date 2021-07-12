Man wanted after brutal assault of elderly man, kidnapping of woman in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Newport News Police are searching for a man they believe to be armed and dangerous.

Police say their current priority is to locate 22-year-old Kevin Lee Bethea. Bethea has been charged with malicious wounding, robbery, abduction by force, and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

According to officials, these charges stem from a recent brutal assault and robbery on an 83-year-old Newport News man on July 9.

The charges also a result of the kidnapping of a 21-year-old woman on July 7. The woman was able to get away.

Police say Bethea is armed and believed to be extremely dangerous.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please call Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP (1–888–563- 5887). Crime Line callers remain completely anonymous, are never required to testify in court and if the tip leads to an arrest are eligible for a reward up to $1,000. You can also make an anonymous tip online.

