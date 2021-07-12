Are You Eligible For The Child Tax Credit? Here’s How To Find Out

The first advance payments of the child tax credit are scheduled to roll out on July 15 — here’s how to find out if you’re one of the millions of Americans eligible to receive the money.

See: Here’s Who Is Not Eligible for the New Child Tax Credit

Find: Making the Child Tax Credit Permanent Would be a Boost to the Economy, According to Some Experts

In a couple of days, eligible families will start receiving $300 monthly payments lasting through December. In order to find out if you’re eligible, you will need to access the Child Tax Credit Update Portal, which can be found here .

Once you’re there, simply scroll to the bottom of the page where it says “Manage Advance Payments.” By clicking this page, you will access the overall portal. First, you’ll need to sign into ID.Me to verify your identity , and from there you will have access.

After you get to the landing page, scroll down to the section that says “Check If I’m Eligible.” You will be asked a series of questions about your status, such as the number of dependents you are claiming and their ages, your income and your personal information details.

From there, the IRS will determine whether or not you are eligible based on your information.

See: Child Tax Credit Payment Schedule Is Out Now – Here’s When You’ll Get Your Money

Find: Having Trouble Accessing the Child Tax Credit Portal? Here’s How To Sign Into ID.me

Alternatively, you can verify whether or not the IRS already has you on their payment schedule to receive your first payment on the 15th. You can do this by accessing the same portal, but instead of clicking through the Eligibility section, you will access the Direct Deposit Portal by clicking “Manage Advance Payments.” From there click through “My Profile.”

Although this may seem like a section primarily for bank information, if you are already enrolled, it will say so at the top of the page, as well as display the routing and account number that your payment is scheduled to be deposited. If your bank account information is displayed, and it says you are eligible for payments, then you can expect your first payment to be deposited into the provided bank account .

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Are You Eligible For The Child Tax Credit? Here’s How To Find Out