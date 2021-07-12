Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Iowa State

Iowa voting rights activist considers run for Iowa governor

By DAVID PITT
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 19 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kCRLb_0auUlEkA00
FILE - In this Jan. 23, 2019 file photo, former Democratic candidate for Iowa Secretary of State Deidre DeJear speaks during a news conference, at the Statehouse in Des Moines, Iowa. DeJear said Monday, July 12, 2021, she is considering a run for Iowa governor. DeJear, a Democrat, announced formation of an exploratory committee and a tour of seven Iowa cities this week to discuss the idea with Iowans. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa voting rights activist Deidre DeJear said Monday that she is considering a run for Iowa governor.

DeJear announced the formation of an exploratory committee and a tour of seven Iowa cities this week to discuss the idea with Iowans. The tour begins at a Des Moines hair salon, then moves on to Clinton, Davenport, Muscatine, Burlington, Fort Madison and Ottumwa.

“It doesn’t matter if you are a Democrat, Republican, Independent, or someone who has given up on politics. Everyone deserves a listening ear and a seat at the table. In these divided times, it’s more important than ever to unite as Iowans,” she said in a statement.

DeJear won the Democratic nomination for Iowa secretary of state in 2018, becoming the first Black person to be nominated by a major political party for a statewide office in Iowa. She was defeated in the general election by incumbent Republican Paul Pate.

She turned to fighting for voter rights, saying in a December 2018 letter to supporters that her “commitment to protect the right to vote is stronger every day.”

DeJear volunteered to work for Barack Obama’s 2008 presidential campaign in Iowa. Obama endorsed her in the 2018 race for secretary of state, and she was Iowa chairwoman for Sen. Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign. After Harris left the race, DeJear endorsed Elizabeth Warren in February 2020.

DeJear, who was born in Jackson, Mississippi, moved to Iowa to attend Drake University in Des Moines and stayed after graduation. In 2008, she founded Caleo Enterprises, a company specializing in marketing and project development for small businesses and nonprofit organizations.

Iowa’s Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds has not yet formally announced her intention to seek reelection but is expected to do so soon. The first woman elected governor in Iowa, Reynolds has held office since 2017,

In June, Iowa Rep. Ras Smith launched his campaign for the Democratic nomination for governor. He is serving his third term representing an area of Black Hawk County that includes his hometown of Waterloo.

Comments / 9

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

517K+
Followers
289K+
Post
244M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Des Moines, IA
Government
City
Fort Madison, IA
Des Moines, IA
Elections
City
Muscatine, IA
City
Davenport, IA
State
Mississippi State
Local
Iowa Elections
Local
Iowa Government
City
Clinton, IA
City
Ottumwa, IA
City
Des Moines, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Kim Reynolds
Person
Elizabeth Warren
Person
Ras Smith
Person
Paul Pate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voting Rights#Ap#Iowans#Republican#Democratic#Drake University#Caleo Enterprises#Reynolds
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
Nonprofit Organizations
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
News Break
Elections
Related
California StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Bacon may disappear in California as pig rules take effect

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Thanks to a reworked menu and long hours, Jeannie Kim managed to keep her San Francisco restaurant alive during the coronavirus pandemic. That makes it all the more frustrating that she fears her breakfast-focused diner could be ruined within months by new rules that could make one of her top menu items — bacon — hard to get in California.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
The Associated Press

New Georgia Supreme Court justice sworn in

ATLANTA (AP) — A new member joined Georgia’s highest court this week. Verda Colvin was sworn in Thursday as a justice of the Georgia Supreme Court by Gov. Brian Kemp, who appointed her to the high court earlier this month and had previously appointed her to the Georgia Court of Appeals.

Comments / 9

Community Policy