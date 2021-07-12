Cancel
Kewanee, IL

The Budweiser Clydesdales Are Coming to Kewanee

By Sean Kernan
illinoisnewsnow.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe majestic horses known as the Budweiser Clydesdales will be one of the major attractions as part of the return of Kewanee Hog Days. Mark Mikenas from the Kewanee Chamber of Commerce made the announcement on Friday and joined WKEI’s Wake Up Tri-Counties on Monday to start spreading the word regarding these incredible horses. The Budweiser Clydesdales will bring their carriage to the Kewanee Hog Days Parade Labor Day weekend. It’s the first time that the Clydesdales have come to Kewanee after nearly two decades of Mark Mikenas chasing after them to get them to come to Kewanee for the Hog Days Parade. The Clydesdales will only be in Kewanee to participate in the Parade though their may be some time for them the day of leading up to the parade but that is not currently on the schedule. Mark Mikenas spoke to WKEI this morning on Speak Up Tri-Counties to welcome the Budweiser Clydesdales.

Comments / 1

Illinois Cars
