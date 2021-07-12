Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maine State

Maine conservation program gets largest fund boost in years

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 19 days ago

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine’s land conservation program will get one of the largest funding boosts since its inception under the state’s budget.

Lawmakers included $40 million for the Land for Maine’s Future Program. It’s the largest allocation to the program since a voter-approved bond in 1999, the Portland Press Herald reported.

The state administers the program, which provides grants to conserve land for uses such as recreation, wildlife habitat and environmental protection. The program has protected more than 600,000 acres since it began in the late 1980s.

Supporters of the program said the pandemic illustrated the need to conserve more land in the state. Jeff Romano, public policy manager at the Maine Coast Heritage Trust, said the record number of people who sought outdoor recreation showed a need for more public lands.

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

517K+
Followers
289K+
Post
244M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
City
Augusta, ME
City
Portland, ME
Local
Maine Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#The Portland Press Herald
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
The Associated Press

Oregon AG orders release of identities of heat wave victims

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The attorney general of Oregon has ordered release of the identities and addresses of most of the state’s 83 confirmed deaths from hyperthermia during June’s heat wave. The Oregonian/OregonLive reported that it and other media sought the information to independently analyze the circumstances of individual deaths...

Comments / 0

Community Policy