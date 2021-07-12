Local investors to overhaul Covington shopping center, add neighboring industrial space

Kroger Co. is joining the growing chorus of corporations calling for employees to mask up in the wake of the Covid-19 delta variant's surge. In a statement released Friday, a company spokesperson said: "Kroger’s current mask guidance requires unvaccinated associates to wear masks and requests that unvaccinated customers wear masks when in our stores and facilities. In light of the delta variant and updated CDC recommendations, we strongly encourage all individuals, including those who are vaccinated, to wear a mask when in our stores and facilities."