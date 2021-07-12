Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Covington, OH

Local investors to overhaul Covington shopping center, add neighboring industrial space

By Tom Demeropolis
Posted by 
Cincinnati Business Courier
Cincinnati Business Courier
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A group of local investors have purchased a large shopping center in Covington with plans to bring a mix of uses to the property.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Cincinnati Business Courier

Cincinnati Business Courier

Cincinnati, OH
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
314K+
Views
ABOUT

The Cincinnati Business Courier provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/cincinnati
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Covington, OH
Local
Ohio Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shopping Center#Investors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Related
Real EstatePosted by
Cincinnati Business Courier

Real estate Leads - July 23, 2021

Find out what areas are developing rapidly to capitalize on growth opportunities for your business. Leverage data around foreclosures, building permits, mortgages, transactional data and more. Identify the individuals and developers securing the largest commercial and residential building permits in the area, with details on the date, location, dollar value...
Cincinnati, OHPosted by
Cincinnati Business Courier

Kroger updates mask guidance as Covid surges

Kroger Co. is joining the growing chorus of corporations calling for employees to mask up in the wake of the Covid-19 delta variant's surge. In a statement released Friday, a company spokesperson said: "Kroger’s current mask guidance requires unvaccinated associates to wear masks and requests that unvaccinated customers wear masks when in our stores and facilities. In light of the delta variant and updated CDC recommendations, we strongly encourage all individuals, including those who are vaccinated, to wear a mask when in our stores and facilities."

Comments / 0

Community Policy