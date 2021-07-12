What is IGS/ IGES file? How to view and convert IGS file in Windows 11/10?

On Windows 10, you have the ability to customize your Start menu. The customizations come very easily and variedly, helping you design the layout most suitable for you. If you are someone who doesn’t like to have his work setup played around with, you can lock the items and layout of your Start Menu so that no other user can change it. In this article, we will be explaining exactly that. Today, we’ll show you how you can lock the layout of your Start Menu.