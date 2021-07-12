What is IGS/ IGES file? How to view and convert IGS file in Windows 11/10?
In this post, we are going to discuss what is an IGS/ IGES file and how to view and convert it in Windows 11/10. IGES, which stands for Initial Graphics Exchange Specification, is a standard file format used to store 2D and 3D designs and related information. It primarily contains surface information for a model. However, it can also be used to save wireframes, circuit diagrams, engineering drawings, and solid models. The files in IGES format are stored in ASCII text format.
