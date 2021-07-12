Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Bark Beetle Outbreaks Adding To Fire Risk

klcc.org
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe situation is putting federal forest officials behind the curve. “Instead of the Forest Service being able to get ahead of an area that hasn't burned and get it down to a density or a species composition that would be resistant to the next wildfire, we have so many wildfires that we end up putting all of our efforts into after the fire has started,” says Todd Hamilton, a silviculturist with the Shasta-Trinity National Forest. “It's tough to put the effort in up front to get a forest into a condition that is less vulnerable to wildfires, bark beetles, drought and so forth.”

www.klcc.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bark Beetles#Drought#The Forest Service#Western
Related
Union Democrat

Dry heat, drought are bad for trees, good for bark beetles

Dry heat this summer that has all of the Central Sierra Nevada range in extreme drought is stressing the region’s mountain forests and improving conditions for bark beetles, which could lead to another outbreak of bug-kill tree mortality later this year, U.S. Forest Service researchers said Friday. “It’s pretty bad,...
Vox

Beetles, drought, and fires are a ticking time bomb in the West

This story is part of Down to Earth, a Vox reporting initiative on the science, politics, and economics of the biodiversity crisis. Extreme drought. Soaring temperatures. Decades of fire suppression. It’s a perfect recipe for the kinds of wildfires now tearing through the West. But there’s another ingredient that could...
NBCMontana

Heat and smoke choke Northern Rockies as fire risk spikes

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Extreme heat descended on parts of the U.S. northern Rocky Mountains Monday as authorities struggled to contain dozens of wildfires burning in a region parched by drought. Billings, Montana's largest city, was expected to hit 106 degrees Fahrenheit (41 degrees Celsius). That would top a record...
Jamestown Sun

Dry conditions raise risk for rural fires

The Jamestown Rural Fire Department hit its 100th call for the year on Saturday, said Brian Paulson, chief. The Jamestown Rural Fire Department was dispatched to a report of farm equipment on fire at 3:45 p.m. near 3349 82nd Ave. SE. Paulson said when firefighters arrived the fire had spread...
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ When fire season arrives, so do the fire beetles

Firefighters deal with so much out on the job. From the obvious – slowing the spread of wildfires. To some more unusual things they have to deal with. Some are more annoying than others, which really bug firefighters and can be a real pain in the neck. “I think they...
KTVL

Firefighters battling Bootleg Fire faced with COVID-19 outbreak

Lakeview, Ore. — Between the various resources managing and fighting the Bootleg Fire, nine individuals are confirmed to have tested positive for COVID-19. An official Bootleg Fire press release confirmed Incident Management Teams are working closely with local public health and Oregon Health Authority’s investigation into several positive cases of COVID-19 among resources working on the Bootleg Fire.
mypanhandle.com

PCB Fire Department warns of heat exhaustion risk

PANAMA CITY, FLA. (WMBB) — The Panama City Beach Fire Department warned of the risks of heat exhaustion, as it felt like it was over 100 degrees on Friday. Firefighter Daryl Paul said heat exhaustion is more likely in the summer heat. “From the hotels to the beach to the...
EnvironmentLexington County Chronicle

Wild fire smoke risk rising

You should be aware of the continued risk to your health of smoke from wild fires. The fires are burning thousands of miles away in the western US and Canada. The SC Department of Health and Environmental Control said smoke from these fires is expected to drift into the state.
bainbridgereview.com

Massive reforestation effort needed

Massive forest fires in western parts of our country are not only choking us with layers of thick smoke, but are leaving behind millions of acres of scorched hillsides, ridges and valleys. Simply, there are not enough trees to absorb CO2 and prevent erosion. According to the Arbor Day Foundation,...
klcc.org

Pacific Northwest Trees Suffering Sunscorch: Increases Fire Danger

The extreme heat in the Pacific Northwest last month caused an uncommon problem for trees. It’s called sun scorch. Basically a sunburn for trees. “So the heat lasting longer in the day means that the trees weren’t able to open their stomata,” said Lauren Grand, OSU Extension Forester. “Which are the little holes in their leaves that help them breathe and move water through the tree.”
alaskasnewssource.com

Anchorage Fire Department, Team Rubicon work to help mitigate spruce bark beetle

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Wildfire season remains active in Alaska with 349 active fires burning as of Friday, according to the Division of Forestry. Team Rubicon, a veteran-founded and led nonprofit disaster response organization, is working with the Anchorage Fire Department and the firewise program to help mitigate the potential risk of wildfires around Anchorage.
mprnews.org

Temperatures increase this week and so does the fire risk

As Minnesota heads into another prolonged hot stretch, the drier weather also continues, exacerbating drought conditions and elevating the fire risk. Following the warm weather Sunday, when almost all of Minnesota made it into the 80s and many spots near the northern border hit 90, temperatures remain mild overnight. Most of the state will drop only into the 60s, and haze from smoke in the atmosphere also persists.
spokanepublicradio.org

Elevated Fire Risk Continues In Inland NW On Tuesday

The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning for much of eastern Washington and northern Idaho. That’s in effect through Wednesday. Meanwhile, Spokane County’s air quality is listed as moderate this morning and it’s expected to remain there for a few days. This despite times when it looks...
Press Democrat

As Santa Rosa pastor battles COVID in ICU, 3 members of flock fear risk of outbreak

When the California Department of Public Health eliminated its capacity limits for places of worship on April 11, pastor Ross Reinman sent a devotional message to the congregants of his Santa Rosa church, Calvary Chapel The Rock. “Civil authorities are given by God to govern civil affairs,” Reinman wrote. “They...
Salmon, IDeastidahonews.com

Crews make progress on the Mud Lick fire burning west of Salmon

SALMON — Firefighters are making progress on a forest fire that has been burning 23 miles west of Salmon. The lightning-sparked Mud Lick fire has burned since July 8. As of Thursday morning, the fire has consumed 19,196 acres and crews have completed 66% of its objectives to create confinement lines.
Animalssouthernminn.com

Managing Japanese beetle feeding

Starting in June, Japanese beetles have made an unwelcome return to Minnesota gardens. These gleaming copper and green beetles have been in Minnesota for decades but became a more prominent invasive pest in some parts of the state in 2011. This year’s batch of adult beetles started to show up...

Comments / 0

Community Policy