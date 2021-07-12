Bark Beetle Outbreaks Adding To Fire Risk

The situation is putting federal forest officials behind the curve. “Instead of the Forest Service being able to get ahead of an area that hasn't burned and get it down to a density or a species composition that would be resistant to the next wildfire, we have so many wildfires that we end up putting all of our efforts into after the fire has started,” says Todd Hamilton, a silviculturist with the Shasta-Trinity National Forest. “It's tough to put the effort in up front to get a forest into a condition that is less vulnerable to wildfires, bark beetles, drought and so forth.”