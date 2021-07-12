McGregor Breaks Leg In Round 1, Poirier Scores TKO Win In Trilogy Fight At UFC 264

Dustin Poirier scored a TKO victory over Conor McGregor Saturday night in the main event of UFC 264 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. McGregor did find some success on the feet early in the first round of the trilogy fight, hitting Poirier with several kicks and one hard left hand. However, as the round went on, the fight titled towards Poirier in a big way. The one time Lightweight Interim Champion cracked McGregor with several punches in the middle of the ring, then took the fight to the ground hitting the Irishman with severe punches and elbows.